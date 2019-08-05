Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/05/2019
HSBC CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role

HSBC Holdings PLC said late Sunday its chief executive John Flint is out and new leadership is needed to meet the bank's challenges. 

 
Fox Corp. Strikes Deal to Buy Majority Stake in Credible Labs

Fox Corp. has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Credible Labs Inc., a marketplace for consumer-lending information, for $265 million, the company said Sunday afternoon. 

 
Fiat Chrysler's Growth Hinges On Jeep Expansion

The Italian-American auto maker is planning to expand further its top-selling Jeep brand as a way to offset an industrywide slowdown in the world's largest auto markets. 

 
Huawei's Phone Sales in China Get Patriotic Boost

Huawei's domestic smartphone sales have surged because of a buying spree by its outraged Chinese fan base, while the U.S. ban on tech sales to the company has crippled its overseas sales. 

 
'Fast & Furious' Loses Some Speed

The "Fast & Furious" franchise lost a bit of speed at the domestic box office, with the car-racing series spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" opening to a so-so $60.8 million over the weekend. 

 
Who Wrote 'Stairway to Heaven'? Music Industry Braces for Lawsuits

In deciding that Katy Perry's hit "Dark Horse" copied a Christian rap song, a federal jury contributed to what music executives worry is a growing trend: infringement cases that claim some popular songs are rip-offs. 

 
FedEx, UPS Find Formula for Delivering Seven Days a Week: Discount Sunday Drivers

Drivers who will be working Sundays for FedEx and UPS under a new seven-days-a-week regime will be paid at a much lower rate than those that the companies use during the week. 

 
How the Capital One Hacker Stole Data From the Cloud

The woman who allegedly pulled off one of the largest-ever bank-data heists appeared to have exploited a vulnerability in the cloud that security experts have warned about for years. 

 
Mining CEO Digs Into His Biggest Challenge at Age 72

Freeport-McMoRan CEO Richard Adkerson was expected to retire by some; instead, the 72-year-old's legacy and the company's future will depend on his ability to execute the company's largest-ever mining project. 

 
Berkshire Posts Rising Profit and Cash Pile

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said second-quarter earnings rose due to unrealized investment gains, while the company's cash pile grew to a record $122 billion.

