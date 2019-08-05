Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/05/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Tyson Says It Hasn't Seen Major Benefits From Swine Fever in China

Tyson Foods reported higher sales and profit in its latest quarter, though the company said it hasn't yet seen any major benefits from a swine disease in China. 

 
HSBC to Slash Thousands of Jobs After Ousting CEO

HSBC plans to slash thousands of jobs and slow investment spending after the surprise ouster of Chief Executive John Flint. 

 
Renault-Nissan's Long Road to a Better Alliance

Talks between Renault and Nissan to rebalance their cross-shareholdings are encouraging, but need to overcome big obstacles. 

 
Restaurants Find Consumers Willing to Pay Higher Prices

Higher prices on foods from Ritz crackers to burritos are helping restaurants and food makers boost sales and profits. 

 
Linde 2Q Profit Climbs on Higher Sales

The industrial gases and engineering company reported net income of $522 million, up from $480 million in the comparable quarter a year earlier. 

 
Fox Corp. Strikes Deal to Buy Majority Stake in Credible Labs

Fox Corp. has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Credible Labs Inc., a marketplace for consumer-lending information, for $265 million, the company said Sunday afternoon. 

 
Fiat Chrysler's Growth Hinges on Jeep Expansion

The Italian-American auto maker is planning to expand further its top-selling Jeep brand as a way to offset an industrywide slowdown in the world's largest auto markets. 

 
CFRA Agrees to Buy ETF Data Provider First Bridge

CFRA said the acquisition of First Bridge will allow the company to base its research on more in-house data instead of relying on third-party data providers. 

 
Huawei's Phone Sales in China Get Patriotic Boost

Huawei's domestic smartphone sales have surged because of a buying spree by its outraged Chinese fan base, while the U.S. ban on tech sales to the company has crippled its overseas sales. 

 
Who Wrote 'Stairway to Heaven'? Music Industry Braces for Lawsuits

In deciding that Katy Perry's hit "Dark Horse" copied a Christian rap song, a federal jury contributed to what music executives worry is a growing trend: infringement cases that claim some popular songs are rip-offs.

Advertisement

