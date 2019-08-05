Tyson Discloses Justice Department Subpoena in Chicken-Pricing Probe

Tyson Foods said it received a subpoena from the Justice Department, signaling an expansion of the agency's investigation into chicken pricing. The company also reported higher sales and profit in its latest quarter.

HSBC to Slash Thousands of Jobs After Ousting CEO

HSBC plans to cut up to 2% of its 237,685 employees, as the bank flagged a worsening outlook for the global economy in its second-quarter results.

Renault-Nissan's Long Road to a Better Alliance

Talks between Renault and Nissan to rebalance their cross-shareholdings are encouraging, but need to overcome big obstacles.

Cars.com Completes Strategic Review But Finds No Buyer

Cars.com said that it will remain independent after a strategic review didn't yield a buyer for the online car marketplace.

Restaurants Find Consumers Willing to Pay Higher Prices

Higher prices on foods from Ritz crackers to burritos are helping restaurants and food makers boost sales and profits.

Linde 2Q Profit Climbs on Higher Sales

The industrial gases and engineering company reported net income of $522 million, up from $480 million in the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Perkins, Marie Callender's Headed to Bankruptcy Auction Block

The corporate parent of the Perkins and Marie Callender's restaurant chains is closing stores and putting the operation up for sale in bankruptcy, in an effort to pay off more than $114 million owed to senior lenders.

Fox Corp. Strikes Deal to Buy Majority Stake in Credible Labs

Fox Corp. has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Credible Labs Inc., a marketplace for consumer-lending information, for $265 million, the company said Sunday afternoon.

Fiat Chrysler's Growth Hinges on Jeep Expansion

The Italian-American auto maker is planning to expand further its top-selling Jeep brand as a way to offset an industrywide slowdown in the world's largest auto markets.

CFRA Agrees to Buy ETF Data Provider First Bridge

CFRA said the acquisition of First Bridge will allow the company to base its research on more in-house data instead of relying on third-party data providers.