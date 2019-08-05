Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery. 

 
Tyson Discloses Justice Department Subpoena in Chicken-Pricing Probe

Tyson Foods said it received a subpoena from the Justice Department, signaling an expansion of an investigation into chicken pricing. 

 
HSBC to Slash Thousands of Jobs After Ousting CEO

HSBC plans to cut up to 2% of its 237,685 employees, as the bank flagged a worsening outlook for the global economy in its second-quarter results. 

 
Renault-Nissan's Long Road to a Better Alliance

Talks between Renault and Nissan to rebalance their cross-shareholdings are encouraging, but need to overcome big obstacles. 

 
Cars.com Completes Strategic Review But Finds No Buyer

Cars.com said that it will remain independent after a strategic review didn't yield a buyer for the online car marketplace. 

 
Restaurants Find Consumers Willing to Pay Higher Prices

Higher prices on foods from Ritz crackers to burritos are helping restaurants and food makers boost sales and profits. 

 
Linde 2Q Profit Climbs on Higher Sales

The industrial gases and engineering company reported net income of $522 million, up from $480 million in the comparable quarter a year earlier. 

 
Perkins, Marie Callender's Headed to Bankruptcy Auction Block

The corporate parent of the Perkins and Marie Callender's restaurant chains is closing stores and putting the operation up for sale in bankruptcy, in an effort to pay off more than $114 million owed to senior lenders. 

 
Fox Corp. Strikes Deal to Buy Majority Stake in Credible Labs

Fox Corp. has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Credible Labs Inc., a marketplace for consumer-lending information, for $265 million, the company said Sunday afternoon. 

 
Fiat Chrysler's Growth Hinges on Jeep Expansion

The Italian-American auto maker is planning to expand further its top-selling Jeep brand as a way to offset an industrywide slowdown in the world's largest auto markets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -2.99% 626.8 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
LINDE PLC 1.53% 190.42 Delayed Quote.20.30%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY -2.68% 155.09 Delayed Quote.14.32%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.50% 691.7 End-of-day quote.-19.20%
RENAULT 1.20% 49.765 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
TYSON FOODS 5.05% 83.9 Delayed Quote.49.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37pWalmart faces pressure to stop gun sales after latest U.S. mass shootings
RE
03:24pChina's Currency Depreciation Escalates Trade War
DJ
03:23pOil falls 3% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
RE
03:20pFed to develop real-time payments system for launch in 2023 or 2024
RE
03:20pBank lending standards for firms easing long-term, Fed survey shows
RE
03:16pWall St. sinks as yuan slide intensifies U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $61.75 a barrel Friday, 2 August 2019
PU
03:01pGovernment-Bond Yields Slide as Trade Tensions Escalate
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group