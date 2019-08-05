Marriott Take $126 Million Charge Related to Data Breach

Marriott International Inc. said Monday it booked a $126 million charge in the latest quarter tied to a massive data breach disclosed last year and lowered financial projections for the year.

Las Vegas Tourism Lifts Caesars Entertainment Revenue

Visitors to Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas properties boosted the casino operator's revenue, thanks largely to higher rates for hotels and more restaurant spending, as the company prepares to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts.

Blackstone to Buy Stake in Rival Buyout Firm BC Partners

Blackstone Group is taking a stake in BC Partners for about $560 million, the latest in a string of deals for slices of buyout firms.

Victoria's Secret Parent's Longtime Marketing Chief to Resign

L Brands said Edward Razek, its longtime chief marketing officer, will step down from his role, as the parent company of Victoria's Secret faces backlash from consumers about the unit's marketing strategy.

Barneys Nears Bankruptcy Filing With Plans to Close Most Stores

Barneys is preparing to file for bankruptcy and nearing an agreement with lenders for a financing package that would give the luxury retailer time to find a buyer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Senator Asks Amazon for More Details on Capital One Hack

A Democratic senator is pressing Amazon.com Inc. for answers on its cloud-computing technology at the heart of the Capital One hack, one of the biggest-ever bank-data thefts.

GateHouse Media Parent to Buy Gannett for $1.4 Billion

The country's two largest newspaper chains agreed to combine their businesses in a roughly $1.4 billion deal, further consolidating an industry reeling from strong economic headwinds.

Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Perkins, Marie Callender's Headed to Bankruptcy Auction Block

The corporate parent of the Perkins and Marie Callender's restaurant chains is closing stores and putting the operation up for sale in bankruptcy, in an effort to pay off more than $114 million owed to senior lenders.

Cars.com Completes Strategic Review but Finds No Buyer

Cars.com said that it will remain independent after a strategic review didn't yield a buyer for the online car marketplace.