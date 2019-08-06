Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/06/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Barneys Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close Most Stores

The luxury retailer filed for bankruptcy protection and reached an agreement for a financing package to give the luxury retailer time to find a buyer, as the company plans to close several stores. 

 
Vivendi in Talks to Sell 10% of UMG

Vivendi said it's in talks with Tencent to sell a 10% stake in Universal Music Group. 

 
Blackstone to Buy Stake in Rival Buyout Firm BC Partners

Blackstone Group is taking a stake in BC Partners for about $560 million, the latest in a string of deals for slices of buyout firms. 

 
Marriott Take $126 Million Charge Related to Data Breach

Marriott International Inc. said Monday it booked a $126 million charge in the latest quarter tied to a massive data breach disclosed last year and lowered financial projections for the year. 

 
Las Vegas Tourism Lifts Caesars Entertainment Revenue

Visitors to Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas properties boosted the casino operator's revenue, thanks largely to higher rates for hotels and more restaurant spending, as the company prepares to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts. 

 
Victoria's Secret Parent's Longtime Marketing Chief to Resign

L Brands said Edward Razek, its longtime chief marketing officer, will step down from his role, as the parent company of Victoria's Secret faces backlash from consumers about the unit's marketing strategy. 

 
Barneys Nears Bankruptcy Filing With Plans to Close Most Stores

Barneys is preparing to file for bankruptcy and nearing an agreement with lenders for a financing package that would give the luxury retailer time to find a buyer, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Senator Asks Amazon for More Details on Capital One Hack

A Democratic senator is pressing Amazon.com Inc. for answers on its cloud-computing technology at the heart of the Capital One hack, one of the biggest-ever bank-data thefts. 

 
GateHouse Media Parent to Buy Gannett for $1.4 Billion

The country's two largest newspaper chains agreed to combine their businesses in a roughly $1.4 billion deal, further consolidating an industry reeling from strong economic headwinds. 

 
Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
BOLLORÉ 2.52% 3.81 Real-time Quote.6.46%
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP -1.28% 11.59 Delayed Quote.70.69%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -3.59% 86.62 Delayed Quote.14.59%
ELDORADO RESORTS INC -3.29% 41.71 Delayed Quote.15.19%
GANNETT CO INC 2.70% 11.04 Delayed Quote.29.43%
L BRANDS -1.61% 23.77 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -4.15% 130.34 Delayed Quote.20.06%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY -2.79% 154.74 Delayed Quote.14.32%
NASPERS LIMITED -4.58% 3350 End-of-day quote.19.64%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -4.27% 340.6 End-of-day quote.8.20%
VIVENDI 6.55% 25.54 Real-time Quote.12.69%
