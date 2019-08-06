Amazon Mail-Order Pharmacy Faces Pushback

Amazon's PillPack mail-order pharmacy is accused by a health-technology company of improperly obtaining patient prescription data, in the latest sign that Amazon's foray into healthcare is running up against industry incumbents.

FDA Says 'Data Manipulation' Occurred in Trials of World's Priciest Drug

The Food and Drug Administration said "data manipulation" took place during the clinical trial of Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, but officials said the gene therapy product still should stay on the market.

Viacom, Hungry for Hits, Gobbles Up Garfield

Viacom is buying the holding company that owns the rights to the lasagna-loving cartoon cat Garfield, as it looks to develop programming it can show on its own cable networks and sell to streaming services.

Eldorado Likely to Sell a Las Vegas Strip Property Following Caesars Deal

Eldorado Resorts is strongly considering the sale of a Las Vegas Strip casino after finishing its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment next year, company officials said.

Mastercard's $3 Billion Purchase Is Its Latest Bid to Do More Than Just Cards

Mastercard agreed to buy the majority of the corporate-services businesses of Danish payment-services provider Nets A/S for EUR2.85 billion.

Care.com Founder to Step Down as CEO Months After WSJ Report

Care.com's founder is exiting her CEO position, months after a Journal investigation found instances in which caregivers listed on the site had police records and were accused of committing crimes on the job.

8chan Owner Defends Speech Forum in Wake of El Paso Shooting

The owner of online forum 8chan defended his company against the internet-services provider that effectively took it offline and against attempts to silence platforms of speech.

Blue Apron Narrows Loss but Continues to Lose Customers

Blue Apron narrowed its quarterly loss, but its customer count continued to decline, underscoring the challenge facing a new executive team trying to turn the meal-kit pioneer around.

Barneys Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close Most Stores

The luxury retailer filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to close most of its stores and a $75 million financing package that would give it time to find a buyer.

Does SoftBank Really Have $108 Billion for Its Vision Fund 2?

SoftBank appeared to have pulled off a fundraising coup last month when it announced a technology investment fund with $108 billion in expected capital from the likes of Apple and Microsoft.