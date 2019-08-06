Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/06/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Hertz Beats Revenue Expectations in Latest Quarter

The car-rental giant swung to a profit in its second quarter on record revenue, sending shares of the company higher in after-market trading. 

 
Venezuela Embargo Puts Citgo Bond Payment at Risk

Venezuela's opposition leaders said the latest U.S. economic sanctions on its government shield state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from being seized, possibly allowing them to avoid more than $900 million in coming bond payments. 

 
Match Group Shares Rise as Company Outperforms Expectations

Match Group's shares rose nearly 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company posted higher-than-expected profit and sales in the latest quarter. 

 
Discovery CEO Says 'Television Industry Is Far From Dead'

Discovery said second-quarter earnings grew more than fourfold, boosted by a tax benefit, higher operating results and strong advertising revenue growth, prompting its chief executive to say that the TV industry was "far from dead." 

 
Papa John's Returns to Profit After Tough Year

Papa John's International reported its first quarterly profit since last year, but the company is still struggling to lift sales from its locations in the U.S. and Canada following a host of controversies. 

 
Revenue Rises at All Wynn Resorts Properties

Wynn Resorts said revenue increased at all of its properties in the latest quarter, with the high-end hotel and casino operator reporting a nearly 10% rise in the money it makes per room in Las Vegas. 

 
Disney's Quarterly Revenue Surges but Profit Drops

Disney's acquisition of several key 21st Century Fox properties, along with streaming service Hulu, drove revenue past $20 billion in the latest period but also cut into profit. Shares fell after hours. 

 
Fox to Buy Bento Box, the Animation House Behind 'Bob's Burgers'

The deal will fortify Fox's pipeline for animation, which has been a staple of its prime-time lineup for decades 

 
Amazon's Deal to Open Fire TV to Outside Ad Sellers Has Its Limits

Amazon.com has taken the unusual step of opening its closed Fire TV platform to outside companies' ad-buying tools, but the tech giant's openness only goes so far. 

 
FDA Says 'Data Manipulation' Occurred in Trials of World's Priciest Drug

The Food and Drug Administration said "data manipulation" took place during the clinical trial of Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, but officials said the gene therapy product still should stay on the market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MATCH GROUP INC 3.50% 73.91 Delayed Quote.66.96%
WYNN RESORTS 0.69% 111.87 Delayed Quote.13.10%
