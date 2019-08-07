Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2019 | 11:16am EDT
FedEx to End Ground Deliveries for Amazon

FedEx said it was ending its contract to deliver Amazon.com packages through its ground network, essentially severing ties with one of the world's biggest shippers. 

 
CVS Boosts Profit Outlook as Revenue Outperforms

CVS Health reported a stronger-than-expected profit in the second quarter and raised its outlook for earnings. 

 
Match Results: Made in Heaven

As Match continues to dominate online dating, it isn't likely to get dumped by investors anytime soon. 

 
SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 Plans to Begin Investing as Soon as Next Month

The sequel to the world's biggest technology investment fund could start investing billions of dollars as early as next month in a venture-capital market already awash with money. 

 
Short-Seller Accuses Litigation-Finance Firm of 'Meaningless Metrics'

The short-seller Muddy Waters accused the litigation-finance firm Burford Capital of poor governance and mismarking the value of legal cases it invests in, precipitating a sharp selloff. 

 
Sinclair Broadcast Group Changes 2019 Guidance

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced a slew of changes to its guidance for the full year as it posted second-quarter earnings that rose 51% from a year earlier to $42.3 million. 

 
Lumber Liquidators Reports 2Q Net Loss

The Toano, Va.-based hardwood flooring retailer posted a quarterly net loss of $2.9 million, or a net loss of 10 cents a share. 

 
Entercom Communications to Acquire Two Podcast Companies

Entercom Communications has reached deals for a pair of podcast companies, moving the second-largest U.S. radio broadcaster by revenue more heavily into the nascent business. 

 
Wendy's Sees Revenue Growth, Beats Adjusted EPS Estimates

Wendy's reported an increase in second quarter revenue as the company saw increased sales at its restaurants and an increase in franchise royalties. 

 
IBM Says Security Concerns Should Benefit Its Hybrid Cloud Business

International Business Machines is betting that its strategy of giving big companies the flexibility to run their data and applications anywhere they want will help it win over enterprises concerned about cybersecurity.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED -45.58% 590 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
CVS GROUP PLC 1.17% 907 Delayed Quote.35.45%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5.79% 57.12 Delayed Quote.-16.80%
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. -41.24% 3.04 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
FEDEX CORPORATION -2.08% 158.14 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.64% 138.25 Delayed Quote.23.83%
LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC -13.47% 7.16 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC -4.41% 47.085 Delayed Quote.86.14%
