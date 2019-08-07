Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Walmart Boss Rethinking Role in Confronting Gun Violence

Walmart's chief executive said he was rethinking the company's role in confronting gun violence in the wake of two deadly shootings at Walmart stores, but didn't offer specific plans or changes to its firearms and ammunition sales. 

 
Opioid Risk Smothers Drug Stocks

Fears of massive legal settlements for drug companies such as Teva will keep a lid on stock prices. 

 
New York Times Shares Slide on Digital Ad Revenue Warning

New York Times shares fell sharply as the publisher warned digital advertising revenue was expected to decline in the current quarter. 

 
White House to Start Ban on Government Business With Huawei

The White House will start implementing provisions of a law that bans the U.S. government from doing business with Huawei Technologies, moving ahead with restrictions despite Huawei's court challenge. 

 
Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower. 

 
FedEx to End Ground Deliveries for Amazon

FedEx said it was ending its contract to deliver Amazon.com packages through its ground network, essentially severing ties with one of the world's biggest shippers. 

 
CVS Boosts Profit Outlook as Aetna Deal Starts to Pay Off

CVS Health reported a stronger-than-expected profit in the second quarter and raised its outlook for earnings. 

 
Novartis CEO: Knew About Zolgensma Data Problems Before FDA Approval

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan said the company already knew that scientists had manipulated data during the development of Zolgensma before the treatment was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

 
Match Results: Made in Heaven

As Match continues to dominate online dating, it isn't likely to get dumped by investors anytime soon. 

 
SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 Plans to Begin Investing as Soon as Next Month

The sequel to the world's biggest technology investment fund could start investing billions of dollars as early as next month in a venture-capital market already awash with money.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS GROUP PLC 1.73% 911.5 Delayed Quote.35.45%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 7.02% 57.88 Delayed Quote.-16.80%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.66% 160.41 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
NEW YORK TIMES CO -12.83% 31 Delayed Quote.59.62%
NOVARTIS -2.91% 86.1 Delayed Quote.19.37%
WALMART INC. 0.97% 108.48 Delayed Quote.15.16%
