News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Broadcom Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business

Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise business after its earlier attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart. 

 
Fox Reports Higher Revenue, Fueled by Cable Network and Broadcast TV

Fox Corp. posted higher revenue in its latest quarter, boosted by stronger performances in its cable network and broadcast TV segments but partially offset by a decline in ad revenue. 

 
AIG's Profit Rises, Boosted by Flagship Business

American International Group posted a nearly 18% increase in second-quarter net income, with a turnaround effort at one of the world's biggest sellers of insurance gaining ground. 

 
Lyft Raises 2019 Revenue Outlook, Sees Smaller Annual Loss

The ride-hailing company raised its sales outlook for the year as more riders are using the service and as it appears to be curbing its heavy use of discounts. 

 
Walmart Examines Role in Confronting Gun Violence

Walmart's chief executive said he was rethinking the company's role in confronting gun violence in the wake of two deadly shootings at Walmart stores, but didn't offer specific plans or changes to its firearms and ammunition sales. 

 
Opioid Risk Smothers Drug Stocks

Fears of massive legal settlements for drug companies such as Teva will keep a lid on stock prices. 

 
New York Times Shares Slide on Digital Ad Revenue Warning

New York Times shares fell sharply as the publisher warned digital advertising revenue was expected to decline in the current quarter. 

 
White House to Start Ban on Government Business With Huawei

The White House will start implementing provisions of a law that bans the U.S. government from doing business with Huawei Technologies, moving ahead with restrictions despite Huawei's court challenge. 

 
Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned that making money and improving operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower. 

 
FedEx to End Ground Deliveries for Amazon

FedEx said it was ending its contract to deliver Amazon.com packages through its ground network, essentially severing ties with one of the world's biggest shippers.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 1.35% 270.05 Delayed Quote.4.78%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.33% 160.66 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
NEW YORK TIMES CO -12.17% 31.25 Delayed Quote.59.62%
WALMART INC. 0.87% 108.2 Delayed Quote.15.16%
