Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion

The chemicals maker agreed to sell its chemical intermediates and its surfactants units to an Asian rival, Thailand-based Indorama Ventures.

Salesforce to Buy Workforce Management Software Firm

Salesforce.com said it struck a $1.35 billion deal to buy ClickSoftware Technologies, as the company aims to bolster the services it offers to customers.

Broadcom Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business

Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise business after its earlier attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart.

Leslie Wexner Says Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums' From Him

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, said his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated more than $46 million of his fortune.

Booking Holdings Reports Higher-Than-Expected Results

Revenue at the parent company of Booking.com, Priceline and Kayak rose 8.8%, beating expectations for the quarter.

Samsung Rolls Out Latest Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, hoping extra variety with the new Galaxy Note 10 device attracts consumers who aren't so likely anymore to want the same new thing.

Fox Corp. Will Pursue More Content, Chief Says

Fox Corp. will continue to look for acquisitions to boost its content holdings and forge closer ties to its audience, Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said.

AIG's Profit Rises, Boosted by Flagship Business

American International Group posted a nearly 18% increase in second-quarter net income, with a turnaround effort at one of the world's biggest sellers of insurance gaining ground.

Lyft Raises 2019 Revenue Outlook, Sees Smaller Annual Loss

The ride-hailing company raised its sales outlook for the year as more riders are using the service and as it appears to be curbing its heavy use of discounts.

IAC Targets Online Marketplaces as Potential Acquisitions, CFO Says

IAC/InterActiveCorp. is targeting new acquisitions as it considers the spinoff of two public businesses to shareholders, the company's finance chief said.