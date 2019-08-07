Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2019
Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion

The chemicals maker agreed to sell its chemical intermediates and its surfactants units to an Asian rival, Thailand-based Indorama Ventures. 

 
Salesforce to Buy Workforce Management Software Firm

Salesforce.com said it struck a $1.35 billion deal to buy ClickSoftware Technologies, as the company aims to bolster the services it offers to customers. 

 
Broadcom Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business

Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise business after its earlier attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart. 

 
Leslie Wexner Says Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums' From Him

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, said his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated more than $46 million of his fortune. 

 
Universal Pictures Halts Marketing of 'The Hunt' After Mass Shootings

Comcast's Universal Pictures is postponing marketing of a coming thriller about Americans hunting fellow Americans out of concern the violent film's ad campaign is too reminiscent of mass shootings in the past week. 

 
Booking Holdings Reports Higher-Than-Expected Results

Revenue at the parent company of Booking.com, Priceline and Kayak rose 8.8%, beating expectations for the quarter. 

 
Samsung Rolls Out Latest Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, hoping extra variety with the new Galaxy Note 10 device attracts consumers who aren't so likely anymore to want the same new thing. 

 
Fox Corp. Will Pursue More Content, Chief Says

Fox Corp. will continue to look for acquisitions to boost its content holdings and forge closer ties to its audience, Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said. 

 
AIG's Profit Rises, Boosted by Flagship Business

American International Group posted a nearly 18% increase in second-quarter net income, with a turnaround effort at one of the world's biggest sellers of insurance gaining ground. 

 
Lyft Raises 2019 Revenue Outlook, Sees Smaller Annual Loss

The ride-hailing company raised its sales outlook for the year as more riders are using the service and as it appears to be curbing its heavy use of discounts.

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 1.96% 1821.56 Delayed Quote.5.76%
BROADCOM INC 1.35% 270.05 Delayed Quote.4.78%
HUNTING PLC -1.63% 434.4 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION -2.04% 18.27 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
L BRANDS -0.46% 23.75 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
NEWS CORP -0.85% 12.79 Delayed Quote.12.69%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -1.70% 892.5631 Delayed Quote.2.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Unfazed By Yuan's Latest Weakening
DJ
11:39pChina's Exports Rose in July Even as U.S. Trade Tensions Worsened
DJ
11:35pRETAIL SALES SURVEY IN JUNE 2019 : Retail Sales Declined on Seasonal Trends
PU
11:27pAsia stocks take comfort in China trade data, yuan fix
RE
11:27pYuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline
RE
11:24pIndonesia's June retail sales fall 1.8% year-on-year - central bank survey
RE
11:24pYuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline
RE
11:23pChina July exports surprise, rise 3.3%; imports fall 5.6%
RE
1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

