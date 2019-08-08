Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion

The chemicals maker agreed to sell its chemical intermediates and its surfactants units to an Asian rival, Thailand-based Indorama Ventures.

Siemens Healthineers in $1.1B U.S. Buy

Siemens Healthineers said it has struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Corindus Vascular Robotics.

Thyssenkrupp Cuts Guidance as Headwinds Drag Earnings

Thyssenkrupp lowered its full-year earnings target as price pressure in steel, slowing demand in the automotive sector and higher raw-material costs dragged down profits in the latest quarter.

Adidas Warns on Threat of U.S.-China Trade War

Germany's Adidas reported higher quarterly earnings on strong sales in China and predicted continued growth, but warned that a protracted trade and currency war could derail the global economy and hurt business.

Salesforce to Buy Workforce Management Software Firm

Salesforce.com said it struck a $1.35 billion deal to buy ClickSoftware Technologies, as the company aims to bolster the services it offers to customers.

Broadcom Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business

Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise business after its earlier attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart.

Leslie Wexner Says Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums' From Him

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, said his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated more than $46 million of his fortune.

Universal Pictures Halts Marketing of 'The Hunt' After Mass Shootings

Comcast's Universal Pictures is postponing marketing of a coming thriller about Americans hunting fellow Americans out of concern the violent film's ad campaign is too reminiscent of mass shootings in the past week.

Booking Holdings Reports Higher-Than-Expected Results

Revenue at the parent company of Booking.com, Priceline and Kayak rose 8.8%, beating expectations for the quarter.

Samsung Rolls Out Latest Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, hoping extra variety with the new Galaxy Note 10 device attracts consumers who aren't so likely anymore to want the same new thing.