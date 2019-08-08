Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/08/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Kraft Heinz Writes Down $1.2 Billion as Brands Wither

Kraft Heinz's troubles deepened as the giant food maker reported falling sales and again wrote down the value of its brands. Shares are down about 13%. 

 
AT&T, CBS Resolve Distribution-Fee Dispute

AT&T and CBS have reached an agreement that will bring back CBS offerings to about 6.6 million AT&T customers who lost access to local TV news channels because of a distribution-fee dispute. 

 
Viacom Improves Performance as CBS Merger Talks Continue

Viacom posted revenue growth thanks to its first uptick in domestic advertising in 20 quarters, a sign that the media giant's performance is improving. 

 
Adidas Warns on Threat of U.S.-China Trade War

Germany's Adidas reported higher quarterly earnings on strong sales in China and predicted continued growth, but warned that a protracted trade and currency war could derail the global economy and hurt business. 

 
Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion

The chemicals maker agreed to sell its chemical intermediates and its surfactants units to an Asian rival, Thailand-based Indorama Ventures. 

 
Siemens Healthineers in $1.1B U.S. Buy

Siemens Healthineers said it has struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Corindus Vascular Robotics. 

 
Thyssenkrupp Cuts Guidance as Headwinds Drag Earnings

Thyssenkrupp lowered its full-year earnings target as price pressure in steel, slowing demand in the automotive sector and higher raw-material costs dragged down profits in the latest quarter. 

 
Salesforce to Buy Workforce Management Software Firm

Salesforce.com said it struck a $1.35 billion deal to buy ClickSoftware Technologies, as the company aims to bolster the services it offers to customers. 

 
Broadcom Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business

Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise business after its earlier attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart. 

 
Leslie Wexner Says Jeffrey Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums' From Him

Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, said his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein misappropriated more than $46 million of his fortune.

