News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/08/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Facebook Makes Offer to News Outlets to License Content

Facebook is offering news outlets millions of dollars for the rights to put their content in a news section that the company hopes to launch later this year. 

 
Streaming Services Boost CBS Revenue

CBS Corp.'s streaming-services expansion helped deliver better-than-expected revenue growth in its second quarter. 

 
StarKist, Facing $100 Million Cartel Fine, Says It Can't Pay

The canned tuna producer can't pay the Justice Department's proposed $100 million criminal fine while also compensating customers suing over the antitrust conspiracy, StarKist lawyer Niall Lynch said Wednesday in a hearing in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. 

 
Zillow, We Have a Problem

Zillow's long-term business transformation is ambitious, but a disappointing third-quarter outlook has some investors jumping ship. 

 
Kraft Heinz Writes Down $1.2 Billion as Brands Wither

Kraft Heinz's troubles deepened as the giant food maker reported falling sales and again wrote down the value of its brands, hitting shares. 

 
AT&T, CBS Resolve Distribution-Fee Dispute

AT&T and CBS have reached an agreement that will bring back CBS offerings to about 6.6 million AT&T customers who lost access to local TV news channels because of a distribution-fee dispute. 

 
Viacom Improves Performance as CBS Merger Talks Continue

Viacom posted revenue growth thanks to its first uptick in domestic advertising in 20 quarters, a sign that the media giant's performance is improving. 

 
Adidas Warns on Threat of U.S.-China Trade War

The German sportswear company posted higher quarterly earnings on strong sales in China and predicted continued growth, but warned that a protracted trade and currency war could derail the global economy and hurt business. 

 
Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion

The chemicals maker agreed to sell its chemical intermediates and its surfactants units to an Asian rival, Thailand-based Indorama Ventures. 

 
Siemens Healthineers in $1.1B U.S. Buy

Siemens Healthineers said it has struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Corindus Vascular Robotics.

