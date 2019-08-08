Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/08/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
News Corp Revenue Falls 8% in Quarter

News Corp reported an 8% decline in revenue for the June quarter, reflecting lower sales at its book-publishing unit, lower ad revenue at its news and information-services business and the negative impact of foreign-currency fluctuations. 

 
Activision Results Hurt by Lack of New Games

Activision Blizzard's revenue fell nearly 15% in the second quarter, hurt by the videogame maker once again not releasing any major new games during the period. 

 
Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec's Corporate-Focused Security Business

Broadcom, the semiconductor maker, struck a $10.7 billion deal to buy Symantec's enterprise-security business focused on sales to companies, in a drive to expand beyond chips. 

 
Uber Posts Its Largest Quarterly Loss

Uber reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, weighed down by heavy competition in Latin America and elsewhere, as well as a large expense related to its initial public offering. 

 
Facebook Makes Offer to News Outlets to License Content

Facebook is offering news outlets millions of dollars for the rights to put their content in a news section that the company hopes to launch later this year. 

 
FedEx-Amazon Split Will Provide a Shipment Windfall for Rivals

FedEx Corp.'s split with Amazon.com Inc. is expected to deliver a holiday e-commerce boost to rival United Parcel Service Inc., the U.S. Postal Service and regional package carriers as other providers pick up the slack. 

 
FBI and Facebook Potentially at Odds Over Social-Media Monitoring

An effort by the FBI to more aggressively monitor social media for threats sets up a clash with Facebook's privacy policies and its attempts to comply with its recent FTC settlement. 

 
Judge Rejects Lampert's Claims Against 'Old Sears'

A bankruptcy judge said Sears Holdings Corp. isn't on the hook to Eddie Lampert and Cyrus Capital Partners LP for a drop in the value of inventory and other assets backing loans they made to the retailer. 

 
Stock Price-Related Impairment Charges Expected to Rise as Markets Fluctuate

Kraft Heinz said it had booked a charge of $1.22 billion for the first six months of its fiscal year. The bulk of the charge was related to the declining values of brands and businesses, but $474 million of it reflected the company's lower stock price. Kraft Heinz's stock has fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. 

 
Yelp's Profit Increase Gets Positive Reviews From Investors

Yelp Inc. beat profit forecasts for the second quarter, and shares of the online-review company rose more than 4% in post-market trading Thursday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 2.56% 49.33 Delayed Quote.5.93%
BROADCOM INC 0.34% 270.98 Delayed Quote.6.20%
FACEBOOK 2.71% 190.16 Delayed Quote.45.06%
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.22% 164.23 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
INFORMATION SERVICES CORP 1.48% 16.51 Delayed Quote.4.58%
NEWS CORP 0.56% 19.65 End-of-day quote.17.82%
NEWS CORP 1.88% 13.03 Delayed Quote.14.80%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -8.58% 28.22 Delayed Quote.-34.43%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.85% 117.55 Delayed Quote.20.53%
YELP INC 1.72% 34.95 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
