Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Huawei Unveils Android Replacement Following U.S. Ban

Chinese technology giant Huawei's new operating system, called HarmonyOS, is intended to run on all of its consumer gadgets, as it races to develop backups to U.S. technology following its U.S. blacklisting. 

 
Uber Posts Its Largest Quarterly Loss

Uber reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, weighed down by heavy competition in Latin America and elsewhere, as well as a large expense related to its initial public offering. 

 
Kraft Heinz Writes Down $1.2 Billion as Brands Wither

Kraft Heinz reported falling sales and wrote down the value of its brands for the second time in six months, as the food maker struggles to improve its products to satisfy shifting consumer tastes. 

 
Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec's Corporate-Focused Security Business

Broadcom, the semiconductor maker, struck a $10.7 billion deal to buy Symantec's enterprise-security business focused on sales to companies, in a drive to expand beyond chips. 

 
Bayer Jumps on Roundup Settlement Report

Shares in Bayer rose sharply after Bloomberg reported the company is seeking an $8 billion deal to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkillers cause cancer. 

 
News Corp Revenue Falls 8% in Quarter

News Corp reported an 8% decline in revenue for the June quarter, reflecting lower sales at its book-publishing unit, lower ad revenue at its news and information-services business and the negative impact of foreign-currency fluctuations. 

 
Activision Results Hurt by Lack of New Games

Activision Blizzard's revenue fell nearly 15% in the second quarter, hurt by the videogame maker once again not releasing any major new games during the period. 

 
FBI and Facebook Potentially at Odds Over Social-Media Monitoring

An effort by the FBI to more aggressively monitor social media for threats sets up a clash with Facebook's privacy policies and its attempts to comply with its recent FTC settlement. 

 
FedEx-Amazon Split Will Provide a Shipment Windfall for Rivals

FedEx Corp.'s split with Amazon.com Inc. is expected to deliver a holiday e-commerce boost to rival United Parcel Service Inc., the U.S. Postal Service and regional package carriers as other providers pick up the slack. 

 
Judge Rejects Lampert's Claims Against 'Old Sears'

A bankruptcy judge said Sears Holdings Corp. isn't on the hook to Eddie Lampert and Cyrus Capital Partners LP for a drop in the value of inventory and other assets backing loans they made to the retailer.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 2.56% 49.33 Delayed Quote.5.93%
BAYER AG 2.72% 64.66 Delayed Quote.3.98%
BROADCOM INC 0.34% 270.98 Delayed Quote.6.57%
FACEBOOK 2.71% 190.16 Delayed Quote.45.06%
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.22% 164.23 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
INFORMATION SERVICES CORP 1.48% 16.51 Delayed Quote.7.91%
NEWS CORP 1.27% 19.9 End-of-day quote.20.77%
NEWS CORP 1.88% 13.03 Delayed Quote.14.80%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -8.58% 28.22 Delayed Quote.-34.43%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.85% 117.55 Delayed Quote.20.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aFutures slip after Wall Street's best day in two months
RE
07:42aMexico's Industrial Production Rose in June
DJ
07:38aBayer soars on report of proposed $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
07:33aBREXIT HAZARD WARNING LIGHTS : UK economy contracts for first time since 2012
RE
07:23aBayer soars on report of proposed $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:11aOil rises despite IEA report showing demand growth at decade low
RE
07:08aPrecious metal funds reap fourth biggest weekly inflows as investors play safe - BAML
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG : OESTERREICHISCHE POST : AUSTRIAN POST H1 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group