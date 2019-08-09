Huawei Unveils Android Replacement Following U.S. Ban

Chinese technology giant Huawei's new operating system, called HarmonyOS, is intended to run on all of its consumer gadgets, as it races to develop backups to U.S. technology following its U.S. blacklisting.

Uber Posts Its Largest Quarterly Loss

Uber reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, weighed down by heavy competition in Latin America and elsewhere, as well as a large expense related to its initial public offering.

Kraft Heinz Writes Down $1.2 Billion as Brands Wither

Kraft Heinz reported falling sales and wrote down the value of its brands for the second time in six months, as the food maker struggles to improve its products to satisfy shifting consumer tastes.

Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec's Corporate-Focused Security Business

Broadcom, the semiconductor maker, struck a $10.7 billion deal to buy Symantec's enterprise-security business focused on sales to companies, in a drive to expand beyond chips.

Bayer Jumps on Roundup Settlement Report

Shares in Bayer rose sharply after Bloomberg reported the company is seeking an $8 billion deal to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkillers cause cancer.

News Corp Revenue Falls 8% in Quarter

News Corp reported an 8% decline in revenue for the June quarter, reflecting lower sales at its book-publishing unit, lower ad revenue at its news and information-services business and the negative impact of foreign-currency fluctuations.

Activision Results Hurt by Lack of New Games

Activision Blizzard's revenue fell nearly 15% in the second quarter, hurt by the videogame maker once again not releasing any major new games during the period.

FBI and Facebook Potentially at Odds Over Social-Media Monitoring

An effort by the FBI to more aggressively monitor social media for threats sets up a clash with Facebook's privacy policies and its attempts to comply with its recent FTC settlement.

FedEx-Amazon Split Will Provide a Shipment Windfall for Rivals

FedEx Corp.'s split with Amazon.com Inc. is expected to deliver a holiday e-commerce boost to rival United Parcel Service Inc., the U.S. Postal Service and regional package carriers as other providers pick up the slack.

Judge Rejects Lampert's Claims Against 'Old Sears'

A bankruptcy judge said Sears Holdings Corp. isn't on the hook to Eddie Lampert and Cyrus Capital Partners LP for a drop in the value of inventory and other assets backing loans they made to the retailer.