Uber Is Latest Firm to Flounder Post-IPO

Many of the most anticipated technology IPOs in the past decade have disappointed investors after reporting their first quarterly results as public companies.

Bayer Mediator: $8 Billion Roundup Settlement Report 'Pure Fiction'

German chemicals and pharmaceutical giant Bayer hasn't proposed a $8 billion settlement for its Roundup weedkiller lawsuits, a mediator appointed to Bayer's case said.

Postal Service Reports First Drop in Packages in Nearly a Decade

The U.S. Postal Service delivered fewer packages in the latest quarter for the first time in nine years, as Amazon.com, United Parcel Service and FedEx increasingly deliver orders themselves.

PG&E Losses Widen as Fire Costs Rise

PG&E reported a steep second-quarter loss as the utility contended with costs associated with wildfire-related lawsuits, bankruptcy and efforts to repair and improve its electric grid in Northern California.

Saudi Plans for Biggest-Ever IPO Are Back On

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is revving up plans for an initial public offering and accelerating the timeline for what would be the world's biggest listing to as soon as early 2020.

China Puts Restrictions on Cathay Pacific Over Hong Kong Protests

China's aviation authority ordered Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. to remove all employees involved in the protests in Hong Kong from flights to the mainland.

Huawei Unveils Android Replacement Following U.S. Ban

Chinese technology giant Huawei's new operating system, called HarmonyOS, is intended to run on all of its consumer gadgets, as it races to develop backups to U.S. technology following its U.S. blacklisting.

Uber Posts Its Largest Quarterly Loss

Uber reported its largest-ever quarterly loss, weighed down by heavy competition in Latin America and elsewhere, as well as a large expense related to its initial public offering.

Green Dot Tumbles as Competitors Close In

Shares in the bank known for issuing prepaid debit cards fell after it scaled back its revenue and profit outlook, citing competition from financial-tech startups that offer checking and savings accounts.

Kraft Heinz Writes Down $1.2 Billion as Brands Wither

Kraft Heinz reported falling sales and wrote down the value of its brands for the second time in six months, as the food maker struggles to improve its products to satisfy shifting consumer tastes.