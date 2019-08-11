BlackRock Takes Stake in Owner of Sports Illustrated, Nine West

BlackRock has become the largest shareholder of Authentic Brands, the company that owns brands including Sports Illustrated and Nine West, in the first deal for the investment giant's new private-equity fund.

Microsoft Aims to Reset Videogame-Streaming Market With 'Ninja' Pact

A deal between Microsoft and a celebrity videogamer known as Ninja opened a new front in the tech giant's battle to dent Amazon's dominance of the game-streaming business.

UPS Bets on Amazon, Despite Risk

As FedEx stops shipping Amazon packages, United Parcel Service mulls a question similar to the one its delivery rival just faced: grow alongside one of the world's largest shippers or cut off a looming competitor?

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie

Comcast's Universal Pictures said it canceled the release of its thriller "The Hunt." President Trump and other conservatives had called the movie inappropriate in the wake of two mass shootings and said its plot could incite violence.

Planet Fitness Must Come Down to Earth

Our third annual Summer Stock Picking Contest begins. Fast-growing gym chain Planet Fitness depends on a constant supply of flabby customers and is priced for unit growth that could take a hit in a downturn.

SoftBank's Bid to Build a Solar-Power Empire Founders

Investor Masayoshi Son sought deals of immense scale in Saudi Arabia, India and beyond to tackle one of the world's toughest energy challenges. So far, his firm has done a fraction of what it promised.

Natty Light, the King of Cheap Beers, Goes After Hard Seltzer

After failing to make a big splash with a hard seltzer targeting women, Anheuser-Busch InBev is taking another run at the buzzy category with a seltzer aimed at a very different group: college-age drinkers of Natural Light.

Competition Intensifies Over Who Will Finance PG&E's Bankruptcy Exit

PG&E Corp.'s bankruptcy could face further disruption after California Gov. Gavin Newsom's effort to set ground rules in a battle over reshaping the utility failed to gain support.

Uber Is Latest Firm to Flounder Post-IPO

Many of the most anticipated technology IPOs in the past decade have disappointed investors after reporting their first quarterly results as public companies.

Saudi Plans for Biggest-Ever IPO Are Back On

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is revving up plans for an IPO and accelerating the timeline for what would be the world's biggest listing to as soon as early 2020. The offering by Saudi Aramco was all but shelved last year.