Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO.

Rite Aid Names New CEO

Rite Aid appointed Heyward Donigan as chief executive, saying her experience leading health-care companies would help the pharmacy chain confront competition that has hurt sales and prompted job cuts.

GM, Volkswagen Say Goodbye to Hybrid Vehicles

Two of the world's largest auto makers say they see no future for hybrid vehicles in their U.S. lineups. Their view contrasts with Toyota and Ford, which are working on full electrics but also expanding their U.S. hybrid offerings.

EU Nears Decisions in Facebook Privacy Cases

The EU could begin to hit Facebook with decisions under the bloc's new privacy law by the end of the year, raising the specter of billions of euros in fines and orders to change business practices.

Tencent Earnings: What to Watch

Chinese tech giant Tencent is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

BlackRock Takes Stake in Owner of Sports Illustrated, Nine West

BlackRock has become the largest shareholder of Authentic Brands, the company that owns brands including Sports Illustrated and Nine West, in the first deal for the investment giant's new private-equity fund.

Microsoft Aims to Reset Videogame-Streaming Market With 'Ninja' Pact

A deal between Microsoft and a celebrity videogamer known as Ninja opened a new front in the tech giant's battle to dent Amazon's dominance of the game-streaming business.

UPS Bets on Amazon, Despite Risk

As FedEx stops shipping Amazon packages, United Parcel Service mulls a question similar to the one its delivery rival just faced: grow alongside one of the world's largest shippers or cut off a looming competitor?

Canfor Shareholder Offers to Take Company Private

The biggest shareholder in Canadian forest products producer Canfor Corp. has made an offer to take the company private.

Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie

Comcast's Universal Pictures said it canceled the release of its thriller "The Hunt." President Trump and other conservatives had called the movie inappropriate in the wake of two mass shootings and said its plot could incite violence.