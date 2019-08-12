Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO. 

 
Rite Aid Names New CEO

Rite Aid appointed Heyward Donigan as chief executive, saying her experience leading health-care companies would help the pharmacy chain confront competition that has hurt sales and prompted job cuts. 

 
GM, Volkswagen Say Goodbye to Hybrid Vehicles

Two of the world's largest auto makers say they see no future for hybrid vehicles in their U.S. lineups. Their view contrasts with Toyota and Ford, which are working on full electrics but also expanding their U.S. hybrid offerings. 

 
EU Nears Decisions in Facebook Privacy Cases

The EU could begin to hit Facebook with decisions under the bloc's new privacy law by the end of the year, raising the specter of billions of euros in fines and orders to change business practices. 

 
Tencent Earnings: What to Watch

Chinese tech giant Tencent is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. 

 
BlackRock Takes Stake in Owner of Sports Illustrated, Nine West

BlackRock has become the largest shareholder of Authentic Brands, the company that owns brands including Sports Illustrated and Nine West, in the first deal for the investment giant's new private-equity fund. 

 
Microsoft Aims to Reset Videogame-Streaming Market With 'Ninja' Pact

A deal between Microsoft and a celebrity videogamer known as Ninja opened a new front in the tech giant's battle to dent Amazon's dominance of the game-streaming business. 

 
UPS Bets on Amazon, Despite Risk

As FedEx stops shipping Amazon packages, United Parcel Service mulls a question similar to the one its delivery rival just faced: grow alongside one of the world's largest shippers or cut off a looming competitor? 

 
Canfor Shareholder Offers to Take Company Private

The biggest shareholder in Canadian forest products producer Canfor Corp. has made an offer to take the company private. 

 
Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie

Comcast's Universal Pictures said it canceled the release of its thriller "The Hunt." President Trump and other conservatives had called the movie inappropriate in the wake of two mass shootings and said its plot could incite violence.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC -2.58% 426.33 Delayed Quote.8.53%
CANFOR CORPORATION -4.76% 8.8 Delayed Quote.-46.76%
FACEBOOK -1.21% 187.85 Delayed Quote.43.30%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.28% 162.13 Delayed Quote.0.50%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.85% 137.71 Delayed Quote.35.58%
NASPERS LIMITED 2.37% 3449.99 End-of-day quote.23.21%
PORSCHE HOLDING -0.53% 56.48 Delayed Quote.9.95%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -4.07% 348.8 End-of-day quote.4.93%
RITE AID CORPORATION -2.84% 7.19 Delayed Quote.915.11%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.17% 338.4 End-of-day quote.7.50%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.73% 5510 End-of-day quote.11.99%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.53% 115.75 Delayed Quote.18.68%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.71% 140.32 Delayed Quote.1.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aBarrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output
RE
07:30aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Extend Plunge As Geopolitical Tensions Heat Up
DJ
07:26aAMT ASSOCIATION FOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY : Despite Overall Decline in June, US Manufacturing Technology Orders Increase Among Job Shops for Second Straight Month
PU
07:21aChina's July new loans dip more than expected, further policy easing seen
RE
07:20aYen surges to 1-1/2 yr highs as rush for safety escalates
RE
07:20aYen surges to one-and-a-half year highs as rush for safety escalates
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aCathay Pacific shares slump after China cracks down on staff protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group