CBS, Viacom in Final Stages of Deal Talks

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants.

Airlines Forced to Cancel, Reroute Flights After Hong Kong Shutdown

International airlines scrambled to reschedule flights for throngs of passengers caught in the political turmoil engulfing Hong Kong after authorities shut down the city's airport, one of the world's busiest hubs.

A Paper Twist in the War on Plastic

Paper-packaging companies like Mondi are well placed to benefit from a backlash against plastic as well as growth in e-commerce.

Rite Aid Names New CEO

Rite Aid appointed Heyward Donigan as chief executive, saying her experience leading health-care companies would help the pharmacy chain confront competition that has hurt sales and prompted job cuts.

Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO.

GM, Volkswagen Say Goodbye to Hybrid Vehicles

Two of the world's largest auto makers say they see no future for hybrid vehicles in their U.S. lineups. Their view contrasts with Toyota and Ford, which are working on full electrics but also expanding their U.S. hybrid offerings.

Olive Garden Pushes the Limits of Free Food

The company's Lifetime Pasta Pass is a great marketing stunt, but a potentially costly one in the wrong hands.

EU Nears Decisions in Facebook Privacy Cases

The EU could begin to hit Facebook with decisions under the bloc's new privacy law by the end of the year, raising the specter of billions of euros in fines and orders to change business practices.

Delivery Guys Take a Bite Out of Domino's

Domino's could get served in its commitment to serving its own food.

Deals Give Drugmakers Rights to DNA Data

Deals between drugmakers and hospital systems to mine the genetic profiles of hospital patients are triggering concerns over the control of valuable genetic data.