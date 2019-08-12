Cloudera Not Quite a Bargain for Icahn

Carl Icahn got what he wanted rather quickly at Cloudera. But the wily financier still has a lot of work ahead to mine silver from this cloud.

Yum Taps Company Veteran as Next CEO

The next leader of KFC and Pizza Hut plans to open more restaurants and expand delivery.

Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner

Verizon has agreed to sell its blogging website Tumblr to the owner of popular online-publishing tool WordPress, unloading for a nominal amount a site that once fetched a purchase price of more than $1 billion.

CBS, Viacom in Final Stages of Deal Talks

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants.

Airlines Forced to Cancel, Reroute Flights After Hong Kong Shutdown

International airlines set about trying to reschedule flights for throngs of passengers caught in the political turmoil engulfing Hong Kong after authorities shut down the city's airport, one of the world's busiest hubs.

A Paper Twist in the War on Plastic

Paper-packaging companies like Mondi are well placed to benefit from a backlash against plastic as well as growth in e-commerce.

Rite Aid Names New CEO

Rite Aid appointed Heyward Donigan as chief executive, saying her experience leading health-care companies would help the pharmacy chain confront competition that has hurt sales and prompted job cuts.

Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO.

GM, Volkswagen Say Goodbye to Hybrid Vehicles

Two of the world's largest auto makers say they see no future for hybrid vehicles in their U.S. lineups. Their view contrasts with Toyota and Ford, which are working on full electrics but also expanding their U.S. hybrid offerings.

Olive Garden Pushes the Limits of Free Food

The company's Lifetime Pasta Pass is a great marketing stunt, but a potentially costly one in the wrong hands.