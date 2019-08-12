Barrick Weighs New Investors in South American Gold Ventures

Barrick Gold is in discussions with a variety of international investors to expand exploration and production at a pair of South America gold properties it had planned to sell last year.

PepsiCo Executive to Become UPS Finance Chief

Brian Newman, currently executive vice president for finance and operations in Latin America for the beverage maker, will become UPS's CFO on Sept. 16.

Yum Taps Company Veteran as Next CEO

The next leader of KFC and Pizza Hut plans to open more restaurants and expand delivery.

Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress.com Owner

Verizon has agreed to sell its blogging website Tumblr to the owner of popular online-publishing tool WordPress.com, unloading for a nominal amount a site that once fetched a purchase price of more than $1 billion.

Trucker Celadon Hires Former Swift Transportation CEO to Assist With Turnaround Efforts

Celadon said Monday the company has engaged DPX Consulting LLC to oversee its main trucking unit, Celadon Trucking Services Inc., with DPX founder Richard Stocking serving as the division's chief transformation officer.

Cloudera Not Quite a Bargain for Icahn

Carl Icahn got what he wanted rather quickly at Cloudera. But the wily financier still has a lot of work ahead to mine silver from this cloud.

CBS, Viacom in Final Stages of Deal Talks

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants.

Airlines Forced to Cancel, Reroute Flights After Hong Kong Shutdown

International airlines set about trying to reschedule flights for throngs of passengers caught in the political turmoil engulfing Hong Kong after authorities shut down the city's airport, one of the world's busiest hubs.

A Paper Twist in the War on Plastic

Paper-packaging companies like Mondi are well placed to benefit from a backlash against plastic as well as growth in e-commerce.

Rite Aid Names New CEO

Rite Aid appointed Heyward Donigan as chief executive, saying her experience leading health-care companies would help the pharmacy chain confront competition that has hurt sales and prompted job cuts.