Boeing Plane Deliveries Tumble So Far in 2019

Boeing said it delivered 38% fewer planes in the first seven months of 2019 than a year ago-falling further behind rival Airbus-as the impact of grounding the 737 MAX jetliner weighs on the U.S. plane maker.

Retail Stocks Rally as Tariffs Are Delayed

Shares of department stores, discount chains and even toy makers rallied Tuesday after the U.S. said it would delay some tariffs against China until Dec. 15.

JD.com Shares Surge on Higher Revenue

Chinese e-commerce site JD.com Inc. delivered higher revenue and customer-base growth in the latest quarter despite concerns about macroeconomic conditions and competition.

Foxconn Profit Fell 2.5% in Second Quarter

Foxconn Technology's net profit fell as its biggest customer, Apple, continued to struggle with weak iPhone sales.

MarketAxess Breaks Into Treasury Trading With Acquisition

MarketAxess Holdings, the dominant online corporate bond-trading marketplace, is expanding into the $16 trillion market for U.S. government bonds with the acquisition of LiquidityEdge.

Why Tencent Music Is Stuck With the Same Old Song

China's largest online music company will struggle to change its tune. Buying a stake in Universal won't help Tencent solve one of its more-serious problems.

Uranium Giant Cameco Can't Catch a Break

Jitters over a nuclear accident in Russia, while they won't affect civilian nuclear demand, are the latest in a cascade of negative sentiment for the Canadian company.

Reliance Industries Surges on Aramco Deal

Reliance Industries Ltd. shares rose as much as 12% in the first hour of trading, adding nearly $11 billion to its market capitalization as investors cheered news that Saudi Aramco is planning to take a 20% stake.

Henkel Cuts Growth Forecasts As Demand Slows

UPDATED: Henkel posted a drop in earnings in the second quarter and cut its growth forecasts for the year to between 0% and 2% as it sees weakened demand ahead.

Scooter Operators Race to Remain on Streets of Paris

The race for a limited number of licenses to operate electric scooters in Paris is driving brands to dredge discarded vehicles from the River Seine, run apologetic ad campaigns and reshape their workforces.