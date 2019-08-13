CBS, Viacom Strike Deal for Long-Thwarted Merger

CBS and Viacom agreed to merge in a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants.

How Tariffs Can Still Bite Apple

The tariff delay will help this year's iPhone crop, but Wall Street is far more focused on 5G devices next year.

Boeing Plane Deliveries Tumble So Far in 2019

Boeing said it delivered 38% fewer planes in the first seven months of 2019 than a year ago-falling further behind rival Airbus-as the impact of grounding the 737 MAX jetliner weighs on the U.S. plane maker.

Retail Stocks Rally as Tariffs Are Delayed

Shares of department stores, discount chains and even toy makers rallied Tuesday after the U.S. said it would delay some tariffs against China until Dec. 15.

JD.com Shares Surge on Higher Revenue

Chinese e-commerce site JD.com Inc. delivered higher revenue and customer-base growth in the latest quarter despite concerns about macroeconomic conditions and competition.

Foxconn Profit Fell 2.5% in Second Quarter

Foxconn Technology's net profit fell as its biggest customer, Apple, continued to struggle with weak iPhone sales.

MarketAxess Breaks Into Treasury Trading With Acquisition

MarketAxess Holdings, the dominant online corporate bond-trading marketplace, is expanding into the $16 trillion market for U.S. government bonds with the acquisition of LiquidityEdge.

Why Tencent Music Is Stuck With the Same Old Song

China's largest online music company will struggle to change its tune. Buying a stake in Universal won't help Tencent solve one of its more-serious problems.

Uranium Giant Cameco Can't Catch a Break

Jitters over a nuclear accident in Russia, while they won't affect civilian nuclear demand, are the latest in a cascade of negative sentiment for the Canadian company.

Reliance Industries Surges on Aramco Deal

Reliance Industries Ltd. shares rose as much as 12% in the first hour of trading, adding nearly $11 billion to its market capitalization as investors cheered news that Saudi Aramco is planning to take a 20% stake.