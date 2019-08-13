Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/13/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
CBS, Viacom Strike Deal for Long-Thwarted Merger

CBS and Viacom agreed to merge in a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants. 

 
Peabody Energy Wins Appeal Over Bankruptcy Exit Plan

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Peabody Energy in a dispute with hedge funds that sought a bigger slice of the coal mining company when it emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. 

 
Boeing Plane Deliveries Tumble So Far in 2019

Boeing said it delivered 38% fewer planes in the first seven months of 2019 than a year ago-falling further behind rival Airbus-as the impact of grounding the 737 MAX jetliner weighs on the U.S. plane maker. 

 
RealReal's Revenue Soars as Its Loss Widens

The San Francisco-based company reported total revenue for the second quarter jumped 51% from a year earlier to $71 million. 

 
Brinker Bets Delivery Will Drive Sales Growth

Executives at the parent company of Chili's Grill & Bar said its recently introduced delivery program, through DoorDash, is showing good results. 

 
Ross Stores Promotes Executives, Including CFO

The discount department chain on Tuesday promoted four of its executives, including finance chief Michael Hartshorn to group president and operating chief, effective Aug. 16. 

 
Candy Retailer Lolli & Pops Files for Bankruptcy

The shopping mall-focused purveyor of such sweets as strawberry-champagne bark, blue-raspberry cotton candy and cookies-and-creme crispycakes sought protection from creditors Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. 

 
How Tariffs Can Still Bite Apple

The tariff delay will help this year's iPhone crop, but Wall Street is far more focused on 5G devices next year. 

 
Retail Stocks Rally as Tariffs Are Delayed

Shares of department stores, discount chains and even toy makers rallied Tuesday after the U.S. said it would delay some tariffs against China until Dec. 15. 

 
JD.com Shares Surge on Higher Revenue

Chinese e-commerce site JD.com Inc. delivered higher revenue and customer-base growth in the latest quarter despite concerns about macroeconomic conditions and competition.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.10% 126.58 Real-time Quote.50.76%
APPLE 4.23% 208.97 Delayed Quote.27.10%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.02% 332.86 Delayed Quote.3.24%
NEW YORK COTTON 2.26% 59.34 End-of-day quote.-17.93%
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION 1.90% 18.79 Delayed Quote.-38.35%
ROSS STORES 3.06% 106.44 Delayed Quote.24.13%
VIACOM 2.38% 29.21 Delayed Quote.13.66%
