News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/14/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Two Novartis Researchers Exit Amid Data Scandal

Novartis has replaced two research executives at the unit that makes Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, in the wake of a data-manipulation scandal that surfaced recently. 

 
Macy's Turnaround Hits Harsh Retail Reality

Macy's lowered its full-year earnings outlook after missing profit expectations in the latest quarter, even though it reported growth in a key sales metric. 

 
WeWork IPO Filing Shows Revenue Growth, Wide Losses

WeWork's parent company unveiled the papers for its initial public offering, depicting a firm whose revenue growth is steep but whose losses have grown substantially as well. 

 
Tencent's Profit Rises 35% as New Games Hit Market

New videogames powered better-than-expected profits for Tencent in the second quarter, but the Chinese internet company is grappling with a slowdown in advertising. 

 
Huawei Technicians Helped African Governments Spy on Political Opponents

Employees embedded with cybersecurity forces in Uganda and Zambia intercepted encrypted communications and used cell data to track opponents, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation. Huawei said it "rejects completely the unfounded and inaccurate allegations." 

 
Viacom-CBS Deal Drama Was Worthy of the Fall Lineup

A disgraced former CEO. A newly minted mogul. Lines from "The Godfather." The path to a media reunion was rocky. 

 
Museum of Ice Cream Valued at $200 Million

Venture investors are valuing the company behind the Museum of Ice Cream at $200 million in a bet that the frozen dessert-themed attraction can expand further into branded food, products-and a new theme beyond ice cream. 

 
Glencore Loses Tax Office Documents  Fight

Glencore has lost a bid to stop Australia's tax office from using documents that detail some of its offshore financial arrangements, as its case was dismissed by the country's high court. 

 
Investors Heart Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of the cardiovascular-focused company have surged this year, but they have more room to run if a new procedure catches on. 

 
Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two mortgage-finance firms that back nearly half of U.S. mortgages, will have to consider credit-score alternatives to Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score when determining a mortgage applicant's creditworthiness.

