Barneys Wins Court OK to Keep Handful of Stores Open Pending Sale

A bankruptcy court judge said Barneys New York could draw down the remainder of its $217 million bankruptcy loan, allowing the retailer to keep the doors open at its remaining stores while it looks for a buyer.

Viacom-CBS Merger Could Boost Advertising Ambitions

The tie-up is poised to fuel new ad technology and ad-supported streaming video.

Cisco's Outlook Dampened by China Slowdown, Trade Dispute

Cisco Systems reported stronger revenue in its latest quarter but projected disappointing growth this quarter on lower spending from some customers and weakness in China.

Federal Prosecutors Accuse Capital One Hacker of Hitting Dozens More Targets

The hacker charged with stealing millions of Capital One records hit more than 30 other targets, federal prosecutors said.

Two Novartis Researchers Exit Amid Data Scandal

Novartis has replaced two research executives at the unit that makes Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, in the wake of a data-manipulation scandal that surfaced recently.

FDA Approves New Pill for Drug-Resistant TB

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to help treat deadly, drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis, the world's biggest infectious-disease killer.

Samsung Tests How 5G Can Improve Chip-Making

The company is testing how fifth-generation wireless networks can speed up connections at its chip-making factory in Austin, Texas, a pilot that aims to prove 5G is more than a buzzword.

Sealed Air, Under Federal Investigation, Switches Audit Firms

Sealed Air Corp. has dismissed audit firm Ernst & Young and hired PricewaterhouseCoopers, citing dissatisfaction over the audit-firm selection process and a possibility it could be forced by the government to change auditors, the company disclosed.

Keller Williams Expands iBuying Reach in Deal With Offerpad

Real-estate firm Keller Williams is joining with home-sales platform Offerpad, expanding its reach into the fast-growing market of algorithm-driven home sales.

Federal Monitor Finds Problems With PG&E Tree-Trimming Program

A federal court monitor overseeing PG&E's probation has uncovered serious problems with the company's effort to trim trees to reduce the risk they will hit nearby power lines and spark wildfires.