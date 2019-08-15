Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/15/2019
Maersk Earnings Beat Forecasts

Danish shipping giant Maersk posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit of $141 million as the recovery at its main shipping business continued to gather steam. 

 
Carlsberg Boosted by Asia Growth

Carlsberg posted in-line first-half profits and delivered a 6.5% rise in revenue as its core beer business had strong growth in Asia while sales of its other drinks did well in parts of Europe. 

 
Cisco's Outlook Dampened by China Slowdown, Trade Dispute

Cisco Systems reported stronger revenue in its latest quarter but projected disappointing growth this quarter on lower spending from some customers and weakness in China. 

 
Viacom-CBS Merger Could Boost Advertising Ambitions

The tie-up is poised to fuel new ad technology and ad-supported streaming video. 

 
Barneys Wins Court OK to Keep Handful of Stores Open Pending Sale

A bankruptcy court judge said Barneys New York could draw down the remainder of its $217 million bankruptcy loan, allowing the retailer to keep the doors open at its remaining stores while it looks for a buyer. 

 
Federal Prosecutors Accuse Capital One Hacker of Hitting Dozens More Targets

The hacker charged with stealing millions of Capital One records hit more than 30 other targets, federal prosecutors said. 

 
Two Novartis Researchers Exit Amid Data Scandal

Novartis has replaced two research executives at the unit that makes Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, in the wake of a data-manipulation scandal that surfaced recently. 

 
FDA Approves New Pill for Drug-Resistant TB

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to help treat deadly, drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis, the world's biggest infectious-disease killer. 

 
Samsung Tests How 5G Can Improve Chip-Making

The company is testing how fifth-generation wireless networks can speed up connections at its chip-making factory in Austin, Texas, a pilot that aims to prove 5G is more than a buzzword. 

 
Sealed Air, Under Federal Investigation, Switches Audit Firms

Sealed Air Corp. has dismissed audit firm Ernst & Young and hired PricewaterhouseCoopers, citing dissatisfaction over the audit-firm selection process and a possibility it could be forced by the government to change auditors, the company disclosed.

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK 0.09% 6956 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -4.31% 83.45 Delayed Quote.10.40%
CARLSBERG A/S 4.78% 993 Delayed Quote.40.57%
CISCO SYSTEMS -4.00% 50.61 Delayed Quote.18.95%
NOVARTIS -0.80% 86.94 Delayed Quote.19.30%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION -3.28% 43.01 Delayed Quote.23.45%
TB GROUP INC 0.00% 309 End-of-day quote.33.77%
VIACOM -8.52% 26.72 Delayed Quote.13.66%
05:32aChina says has to take counter-measures to latest U.S. tariffs
RE
05:32aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif to Finland
PU
05:25aIowa Farmers Stick With Trump Despite Trade War
DJ
05:23aUganda central bank holds its key lending rate at 10.0%
RE
05:22aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Heightened risk of a global recession
PU
05:19aTrump Suggests Meeting With Xi
DJ
05:17aThai second quarter GDP growth seen weakest in four-1/2 years as exports tumble - Reuters poll
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aRIJK ZWAAN EXPORT BV : to launch a new snack brand at Asia Fruit Logistica
PU
