News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Walmart Continues Run of Sales Growth, Raises Forecasts

Walmart said sales rose in the second quarter due to some price increases, strong grocery sales and more visitors to its stores and websites. The retailer raised its profit forecasts for the year. 

 
J.C. Penney Branches Into Used Apparel as Sales Tumble

J.C. Penney's sales fell 9% in its latest quarter, and the struggling retailer said it would start selling secondhand items in an effort to transform itself. 

 
Activist Urges Care.com to Explore Sale

The hedge fund Engine Capital is urging Care.com, the largest marketplace for online caregivers, to pursue a sale, saying the company is "at a crossroads." 

 
GE Is New Target of Madoff Whistleblower

Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos alleges that GE's cash situation is worse than disclosed and that GE needs to boost its insurance reserves. GE says the claims are false and misleading. 

 
UPS Ventures Invests in Self-Driving Trucking Startup

United Parcel Service's venture-capital division has acquired a minority stake in self-driving trucking startup TuSimple, signaling the delivery company's continued push into autonomous driving. 

 
Alibaba's Sales Jump 42%, Beating Expectations

Alibaba boosted sales 42% and more than doubled profit in the latest quarter, beating estimates and showing that the Chinese e-commerce giant is continuing to boom despite a saturated market and economic weakening amid the U.S.-China trade conflict. 

 
Maersk Earnings Beat Forecasts

Danish shipping giant Maersk posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit of $141 million as the recovery at its main shipping business continued to gather steam. 

 
Carlsberg Boosted by Asia Growth

Carlsberg posted in-line first-half profits and delivered a 6.5% rise in revenue as its core beer business had strong growth in Asia while sales of its other drinks did well in parts of Europe. 

 
Cisco's Outlook Dampened by China Slowdown, Trade Dispute

Cisco Systems reported stronger revenue in its latest quarter but projected disappointing growth this quarter on lower spending from some customers and weakness in China. 

 
Chip Maker Nvidia Faces Demand Pressure

Nvidia's results, expected to be reported after the market closes, come as the chip maker tries to branch out from being a dominant seller of graphics chips used by computer gamers to furnishing equipment to huge data centers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK -1.15% 6900 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 2.36% 166.08 Delayed Quote.18.23%
CARLSBERG A/S 4.23% 990.2 Delayed Quote.37.16%
CISCO SYSTEMS -7.29% 46.88 Delayed Quote.16.80%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -12.24% 7.935 Delayed Quote.19.29%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC 2.61% 0.5832 Delayed Quote.-45.19%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.31% 148.04 Delayed Quote.12.41%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.49% 113.52 Delayed Quote.16.93%
WALMART INC. 4.97% 111.55 Delayed Quote.14.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aSouthwest Airlines expands daily service to Hawaii
RE
11:30aOil deepens slide on recession fears, China's trade threats
RE
11:27aOil deepens slide on recession fears, China's trade threats
RE
11:27aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Working meeting with Acting Governor of the Kurgan Region Vadim Shumkov
PU
11:22aAIR TRAVEL CONSUMER REPORT : June 2019 and 2nd Quarter 2019 Numbers
PU
11:20aECB shuts down one of its websites after hacker attack
RE
11:17aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Kraft and Mondelēz Global to Pay $16 Million in Wheat Manipulation Case
PU
11:17aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Murkowski Releases Discussion Draft of Strategic Energy for America Act
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
