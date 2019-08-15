Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Latin American Airline Group Notifies U.S. Authorities of Foreign Bribery Investigation

Avianca Holdings is investigating whether it violated U.S. foreign bribery law by giving free tickets and upgrades to government officials. The airline group said Thursday in a securities filing that it notified the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission about the probe and was cooperating with the agencies. 

 
Mondelez, Kraft Heinz Cry Foul Over Regulator's Comments

Mondelez International and Kraft Heinz said the federal commodities regulator failed to hold up its end of a deal that settled a 2015 lawsuit related to alleged manipulation of the wheat futures market. 

 
WeWork Bond Prices Surge on Buyback Hopes

WeWork's debt is surging following the company's S-1 filing for a proposed IPO, as investors bet the company could retire bonds before they mature in 2025. 

 
GE Is New Target of Madoff Whistleblower

Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos alleges that GE's cash situation is worse than disclosed and that GE needs to boost its insurance reserves. GE says the claims are false and misleading. Shares fell sharply after the release of the report. 

 
Walmart Continues Run of Sales Growth, Raises Forecasts

Walmart said sales rose in the second quarter due to some price increases, strong grocery sales and more visitors to its stores and websites. The retailer raised its profit forecasts for the year. 

 
Kate Spade Brand Drags Down Handbag Maker Tapestry

Tapestry lowered its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, mainly due to slower growth at its Kate Spade brand. 

 
Burford Reassigns CFO After Investors' Concerns About Marriage to CEO

Burford Capital reassigned its finance chief, who is married to the chief executive, following investors' concerns about their relationship, the international litigation-finance firm said. 

 
Briggs & Stratton Shares Drop After Guidance, Dividend Cuts

Shares of Briggs & Stratton tumbled more than 40% after the gas-engines maker posted a surprise quarterly loss and slashed its dividend and earnings guidance. 

 
Stopping Red Ink Tops WeWork's To-Do List

As WeWork heads toward an initial public offering, the office-space company faces a fundamental problem: Its losses are growing as fast as its revenue. 

 
J.C. Penney Branches Into Used Apparel as Sales Tumble

J.C. Penney's sales fell 9% in its latest quarter, and the struggling retailer said it would start selling secondhand items in an effort to transform itself.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED 13.32% 880.5 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -11.30% 8.01 Delayed Quote.19.29%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC 2.18% 0.5824 Delayed Quote.-45.19%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL 1.09% 53.78 Delayed Quote.32.90%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.80% 25.06 Delayed Quote.-40.71%
WALMART INC. 6.11% 112.69 Delayed Quote.14.01%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.00% 469 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
