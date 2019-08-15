Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Capital One Cyber Staff Raised Concerns Before Hack

Before a giant data breach, Capital One employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to spot and defend against hacks. 

 
Revlon Exploring Strategic Alternatives With Help From Goldman Sachs

Revlon has hired Goldman Sachs to help review strategic alternatives, including the sale of all or parts of its business, as the cosmetics maker copes with changing consumer tastes, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Nvidia's Earnings Show Signs of Recovery

Nvidia reported a third consecutive quarter of lower earnings compared with the year-earlier period, but posted sequential sales growth that boosted investor sentiment about its financial recovery. 

 
Mondelez, Kraft Heinz Cry Foul Over Regulator's Comments

Mondelez International and Kraft Heinz said the federal commodities regulator failed to hold up its end of a deal that settled a 2015 lawsuit related to alleged manipulation of the wheat futures market. 

 
WeWork Bond Prices Surge on Buyback Hopes

WeWork's debt is surging following the company's S-1 filing for a proposed IPO, as investors bet the company could retire bonds before they mature in 2025. 

 
Cisco CIO Says Shift to Cloud Will Cut Energy Use, Costs

The chief information officer of Cisco Systems is investigating the possibility of shutting down several energy-guzzling data centers and transferring more data to public cloud services. 

 
Kate Spade Brand Drags Down Handbag Maker Tapestry

Tapestry lowered its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, mainly due to slower growth at its Kate Spade brand. 

 
Latin American Airline Group Notifies U.S. Authorities of Foreign Bribery Investigation

Avianca Holdings is investigating whether it violated U.S. foreign bribery law by giving free tickets and upgrades to government officials. The airline group said Thursday in a securities filing that it notified the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission about the probe and was cooperating with the agencies. 

 
Alcentra Capital Satisfies Activist Investor With Deal to Be Acquired by Crescent

An activist investor who has called for the sale of Alcentra Capital Corp. said he is pleased with the investment firm's deal to be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC Inc. 

 
Former CFO of Cash-Advance Company Charged With Securities Fraud

Alan Heide, who served as finance chief of 1 Global Capital LLC, was charged by federal prosecutors in Miami with operating an alleged securities fraud scheme.

