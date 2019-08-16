Apollo Approached Tegna About a Sale Earlier This Year

Apollo Global Management has approached broadcasting company Tegna about a deal as the private-equity firm looks to bulk up its ownership of television stations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Volkswagen and SEC Are Told to Strike Deal on Lawsuit

A federal judge ordered Volkswagen and the SEC to seek a settlement over allegations the auto maker defrauded U.S. investors, rather than continue an expensive legal fight.

Shares of GE Light Up Again

Shares of General Electric bounced back-but this could be just the beginning of another painful stretch for the industrial conglomerate's stock.

Farmers to Scale Back Machinery Purchases, Deere Says

Deere provided fresh evidence of weakening conditions in the U.S. manufacturing sector, saying lower demand for U.S. farm commodities is discouraging farmers from buying its machinery.

Cathay Pacific CEO Resigns After Backlash Over Hong Kong Protests

The flag carrier said Rupert Hogg is stepping down to "take responsibility" after the company suffered a backlash from Beijing over employees' involvement in protests against the city's government.

The Four-Second Catastrophe: How Boeing Doomed the 737 MAX

In designing the plane's flight controls, the aerospace giant assumed that pilots should be able to sift through a jumble of contradictory warnings and take the proper action 100% of the time within four seconds. That's about the amount of time that it took you to read this sentence.

Nvidia Stays in the Game

Second-quarter results were good enough for the damaged stock, but investors expect a strong year-end recovery.

Delta Sues Chatbot Provider Over 2017 Breach

The airline is suing an artificial-intelligence company that powered a chatbot on its website, accusing it of lax cybersecurity that caused a 2017 data breach. The unusual lawsuit highlights the sensitive relations between companies that have been hacked and their business partners.

Instagram's Changes Could Leave Influencers Heartbroken

Instagram influencers are akin to huge businesses, but Facebook's moves to decrease social pressure and improve users' happiness threaten to upend social-media celebrities' business models and could boomerang to hurt Facebook itself.

For Burberry, China Is No Longer Ripe for the Picking

It isn't an easy time for companies that depend on selling expensive products to Chinese consumers. Trench-coat maker Burberry is particularly exposed to the chill winds blowing from Asia.