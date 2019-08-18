Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers.

Nordstrom Did So Much Right, but It's Still in Trouble

Nordstrom invested heavily in e-commerce, didn't open too many stores and has been quick to experiment with new types of shopping formats. Yet, it's suffering the same fate as department stores that innovated less.

Trump to Give Huawei More Time to Work With U.S. Customers

The Trump administration plans to extend a temporary license enabling Huawei to continue working with U.S. customers despite national-security concerns that landed the Chinese telecom on an export blacklist.

Chinese Police Probe Gun in FedEx Package

Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped by FedEx to China from the U.S., the latest scrutiny directed at the American shipping company by Chinese authorities.

Disney's Latest Endeavor: Getting the Fox Studio on Track

Disney is faced with the challenge of integrating Fox's entertainment assets, which have languished as executives and staff left during the year-and-a-half it took to close the deal and movies flopped.

SoftBank to Lend Founder and Employees Billions to Invest in Fund

Softbank is leaning on its employees, including its chief executive, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets.

PG&E Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan

PG&E Corp. scored a crucial win Friday, when the judge overseeing its massive bankruptcy allowed it to hold on to sole rights to fashion a chapter 11 exit plan.

Apollo Approached Tegna About a Sale Earlier This Year

Apollo Global Management has approached broadcasting company Tegna about a deal as the private-equity firm looks to bulk up its ownership of television stations, according to people familiar with the matter.

CBS Finance Chief Faces Tough Job Merging With Viacom

Christina Spade suddenly has a much bigger job. After less than a year as finance chief of CBS Corp., she will now shoulder the responsibility for managing the finances of ViacomCBS Inc.

Volkswagen and SEC Are Told to Strike Deal on Lawsuit

A federal judge ordered Volkswagen and the SEC to seek a settlement over allegations the auto maker defrauded U.S. investors, rather than continue an expensive legal fight.