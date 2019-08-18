Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/18/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Australian Steelmaker BlueScope Plans U.S. Expansion

BlueScope Steel said it will be able to produce 850,000 more metric tons of steel each year at its North Star business in Delta, Ohio, once the expansion is completed. 

 
Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers. 

 
Nordstrom Did So Much Right, but It's Still in Trouble

Nordstrom invested heavily in e-commerce, didn't open too many stores and has been quick to experiment with new types of shopping formats. Yet, it's suffering the same fate as department stores that innovated less. 

 
Trump to Give Huawei More Time to Work With U.S. Customers

The Trump administration plans to extend a temporary license enabling Huawei to continue working with U.S. customers despite national-security concerns that landed the Chinese telecom on an export blacklist. 

 
Chinese Police Probe Gun in FedEx Package

Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped by FedEx to China from the U.S., the latest scrutiny directed at the American shipping company by Chinese authorities. 

 
Disney's Latest Endeavor: Getting the Fox Studio on Track

Disney is faced with the challenge of integrating Fox's entertainment assets, which have languished as executives and staff left during the year-and-a-half it took to close the deal and movies flopped. 

 
Today's Tech IPOs Offer Lower Growth for Top Dollar

Investors who buy into today's high-profile initial public offerings are getting a raw deal. Recent tech IPOs tend to be less profitable, slower-growing and more aggressively priced than their predecessors. 

 
SoftBank to Lend Founder and Employees Billions to Invest in Fund

Softbank is leaning on its employees, including its CEO, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets. 

 
PG&E Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan

PG&E Corp. scored a crucial win Friday, when the judge overseeing its massive bankruptcy allowed it to hold on to sole rights to fashion a chapter 11 exit plan. 

 
Apollo Approached Tegna About a Sale Earlier This Year

Apollo Global Management has approached broadcasting company Tegna about a deal as the private-equity firm looks to bulk up its ownership of television stations, according to people familiar with the matter.

