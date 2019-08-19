Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Australian Steelmaker BlueScope Plans U.S. Expansion

BlueScope Steel said it will be able to produce 850,000 more metric tons of steel each year at its North Star business in Delta, Ohio, once the expansion is completed. 

 
Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers. 

 
Nordstrom Did So Much Right, but It's Still in Trouble

Nordstrom invested heavily in e-commerce, didn't open too many stores and has been quick to experiment with new types of shopping formats. Yet, it's suffering the same fate as department stores that innovated less. 

 
Novartis CEO Battles Fallout From Data Manipulation

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan has spent part of his 18 months at the helm of the drug giant cleaning up issues that emerged before his watch. Now, he is facing a storm of his own making. 

 
Trump to Give Huawei More Time to Work With U.S. Customers

The Trump administration plans to extend a temporary license enabling Huawei to continue working with U.S. customers despite national-security concerns that landed the Chinese telecom on an export blacklist. 

 
Chinese Police Probe Gun in FedEx Package

Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped by FedEx to China from the U.S., the latest scrutiny directed at the American shipping company by Chinese authorities. 

 
Disney's Latest Endeavor: Getting the Fox Studio on Track

Disney is faced with the challenge of integrating Fox's entertainment assets, which have languished as executives and staff left during the year-and-a-half it took to close the deal and movies flopped. 

 
Today's Tech IPOs Offer Lower Growth for Top Dollar

Investors who buy into today's high-profile initial public offerings are getting a raw deal. Recent tech IPOs tend to be less profitable, slower-growing and more aggressively priced than their predecessors. 

 
SoftBank to Lend Founder and Employees Billions to Invest in Fund

Softbank is leaning on its employees, including its CEO, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets. 

 
Volkswagen and SEC Are Told to Strike Deal on Lawsuit

A federal judge ordered Volkswagen and the SEC to seek a settlement over allegations the auto maker defrauded U.S. investors, rather than continue an expensive legal fight.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER 1.55% 406.6 Delayed Quote.-11.99%
AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA 2.28% 33.6 Delayed Quote.0.90%
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED -2.56% 12.2 End-of-day quote.11.31%
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.08% 156 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
NORDSTROM -0.12% 25.32 Delayed Quote.-45.68%
NOVARTIS 1.23% 87.52 Delayed Quote.17.81%
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.95% 55.1 Delayed Quote.6.70%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.11% 4897 End-of-day quote.-30.09%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.23% 139.86 Delayed Quote.0.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aCICA CONFERENCE ON INTERACTION AND CONFIDENCE BU : A delegation of the CICA Secretariat headed by the Executive Director Mr. H.Mirzozoda participated in the International Tourism Forum and Exhibition "Tajikistan-2019", held on August 8-10, 2019 in Dushanbe.
PU
01:23aSafe-haven currencies out of favour on stimulus hopes, focus on Huawei
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05aMalaysia court postpones biggest 1MDB trial involving ex-PM Najib
RE
12:52aINDIAN COMPANIES OPERATING IN CHINA TO RAMP UP INVESTMENTS IN 2019 : CII Survey
PU
12:48aYuan wobbles on Trump trade comments, details of China rate reforms awaited
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aSouth Korean activist fund KCGI eyes stake in Asiana Airlines
RE
12:05aChina CNPC suspends Venezuelan oil loading, worried about U.S. sanctions - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITE : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most gain as global stimulus hopes lift risk sen..
4SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : ESG INVESTING: trends and challenges
5CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG ( : PALM OIL : Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oi..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group