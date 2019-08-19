Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/19/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Tailored Brands Closes Sale of Corporate-Apparel Segment

Tailored Brands said that it closed the sale of its corporate-apparel segment for $62 million and raised its second quarter adjusted earnings guidance. 

 
Newmont Goldcorp Is About to Pan Out

The world's biggest gold miner is somehow lagging as gold rallies. 

 
An Economic Warning Sign: RV Sales Are Slipping

Multiyear drops in recreational-vehicle shipments to dealers-many from the Elkhart, Ind., region-have preceded the last three downturns. Shipments have fallen about 20% so far this year, after a 4.1% drop last year. 

 
Airbus Harnessing AI in Bid to Save Millions on Finance Tasks

Airbus is using artificial intelligence to squeeze cost out of its finance function, an experiment launched in the aircraft maker's Americas division that could save the corporation millions of dollars annually if rolled out in other regions. 

 
Norsk Hydro Tests AI in Cyber Defenses After Attack

The Norwegian aluminum company's investigation of a ransomware attack it suffered in March has revealed new vulnerabilities, leading it to test using artificial intelligence to secure its industrial equipment. 

 
Australian Steelmaker BlueScope Plans U.S. Expansion

BlueScope Steel said it will be able to produce 850,000 more metric tons of steel each year at its North Star business in Delta, Ohio, once the expansion is completed. 

 
Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers. 

 
Novartis CEO Battles Fallout From Data Manipulation

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan has spent part of his 18 months at the helm of the drug giant cleaning up issues that emerged before his watch. Now, he is facing a storm of his own making. 

 
Nordstrom Did So Much Right, but It's Still in Trouble

Nordstrom invested heavily in e-commerce, didn't open too many stores and has been quick to experiment with new types of shopping formats. Yet, it's suffering the same fate as department stores that innovated less. 

 
Trump to Give Huawei More Time to Work With U.S. Customers

The Trump administration plans to extend a temporary license enabling Huawei to continue working with U.S. customers despite national-security concerns that landed the Chinese telecom on an export blacklist.

AIRBUS SE 1.43% 124.9 Real-time Quote.46.52%
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED -8.36% 11.18 End-of-day quote.11.31%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.75% 1755.5 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
NORDSTROM 2.73% 26.13 Delayed Quote.-45.68%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.43% 26.87 Delayed Quote.-32.44%
NOVARTIS 0.51% 87.97 Delayed Quote.17.81%
TAILORED BRANDS INC -1.19% 5.02 Delayed Quote.-62.90%
