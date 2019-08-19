Log in
08/19/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Beauty Stocks Look Pretty After Upbeat Estée Lauder Earnings

Investors are still betting on cosmetic companies despite the retail sector's tariff woes. 

 
PG&E Plunges After Judge Allows Trial on Whether It Caused Wildfire

The bankrupt utility faces billions in additional liabilities if a jury finds its equipment sparked the 2017 Tubbs fire. 

 
GE Issues New Rebuttal to Whistleblower's Claims About Finances

General Electric pushed back further on Monday against claims by Harry Markopolos that the company hasn't been forthright about its finances. 

 
Tailored Brands Closes Sale of Corporate-Apparel Segment

Tailored Brands said that it closed the sale of its corporate-apparel segment for $62 million and raised its second quarter adjusted earnings guidance. 

 
Newmont Goldcorp Is About to Pan Out

The world's biggest gold miner is somehow lagging as gold rallies. 

 
An Economic Warning Sign: RV Sales Are Slipping

Multiyear drops in recreational-vehicle shipments to dealers-many from the Elkhart, Ind., region-have preceded the last three downturns. Shipments have fallen about 20% so far this year, after a 4.1% drop last year. 

 
Airbus Harnessing AI in Bid to Save Millions on Finance Tasks

Airbus is using artificial intelligence to squeeze cost out of its finance function, an experiment launched in the aircraft maker's Americas division that could save the corporation millions of dollars annually if rolled out in other regions. 

 
Norsk Hydro Tests AI in Cyber Defenses After Attack

The Norwegian aluminum company's investigation of a ransomware attack it suffered in March has revealed new vulnerabilities, leading it to test using artificial intelligence to secure its industrial equipment. 

 
Australian Steelmaker BlueScope Plans U.S. Expansion

BlueScope Steel said it will be able to produce 850,000 more metric tons of steel each year at its North Star business in Delta, Ohio, once the expansion is completed. 

 
Novartis CEO Battles Fallout From Data Manipulation

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan has spent part of his 18 months at the helm of the drug giant cleaning up issues that emerged before his watch. Now, he is facing a storm of his own making.

