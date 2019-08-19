Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/19/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Mexican Telecom Company Maxcom Files for Bankruptcy in U.S.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, the Mexico City-based company that builds last-mile connections to businesses and consumers, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. with a deal in hand for a debt swap with bondholders. 

 
Twitter, Facebook Act Against Disinformation on Hong Kong Protests

Twitter took down more than 900 accounts that it said were part of a Chinese government campaign to discredit protesters in Hong Kong by spreading misformation. 

 
Beauty Stocks Look Pretty After Upbeat Estée Lauder Earnings

Investors are still betting on cosmetic companies despite the retail sector's tariff woes. 

 
PG&E Plunges After Judge Allows Trial on Whether It Caused Wildfire

The bankrupt utility faces billions in additional liabilities if a jury finds its equipment sparked the 2017 Tubbs fire. 

 
GE Issues New Rebuttal to Whistleblower's Claims About Finances

General Electric pushed back further on Monday against claims by Harry Markopolos that the company hasn't been forthright about its finances. 

 
Tailored Brands Closes Sale of Corporate-Apparel Segment

Tailored Brands said that it closed the sale of its corporate-apparel segment for $62 million and raised its second quarter adjusted earnings guidance. 

 
Newmont Goldcorp Is About to Pan Out

The world's biggest gold miner is somehow lagging as gold rallies. 

 
An Economic Warning Sign: RV Sales Are Slipping

Multiyear drops in recreational-vehicle shipments to dealers-many from the Elkhart, Ind., region-have preceded the last three downturns. Shipments have fallen about 20% so far this year, after a 4.1% drop last year. 

 
Airbus Harnessing AI in Bid to Save Millions on Finance Tasks

Airbus is using artificial intelligence to squeeze cost out of its finance function, an experiment launched in the aircraft maker's Americas division that could save the corporation millions of dollars annually if rolled out in other regions. 

 
Norsk Hydro Tests AI in Cyber Defenses After Attack

The Norwegian aluminum company's investigation of a ransomware attack it suffered in March has revealed new vulnerabilities, leading it to test using artificial intelligence to secure its industrial equipment.

