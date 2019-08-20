Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/20/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's

Kohl's reported its third consecutive decline in quarterly sales, though it said business improved toward the end of the period and it maintained its guidance for the year. 

 
Gun Sellers Are Sneaking Onto Facebook's Secondhand Marketplace

Facebook forbids the private sale of firearms on its Marketplace platform. But sellers are getting around that with a simple ruse: They list gun cases or boxes at inflated prices. 

 
General Mills Names New CFO as It Continues to Reshape Its Portfolio

Food manufacturer General Mills Inc. promoted its controller to the role of chief financial officer as the company continues to expand its portfolio of products in response to changing consumer tastes. 

 
Madison Square Garden Shares Have Trouble Scoring

Shares of Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks basketball team, fell 9.3% in recent trading Tuesday, on track for the biggest single-day decline on record. 

 
Home Depot Cuts Sales Forecast

Home Depot lowered its sales forecast and warned that falling lumber prices-as well as the potential effects of tariffs on U.S. consumers-could weigh on growth. 

 
Qualcomm, LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal

Qualcomm has reached a new patent-licensing deal with LG Electronics, helping land its technology in a suite of wireless devices while U.S. federal regulators continue to scrutinize its business practices on antitrust grounds. 

 
Hess Has Been 2019's Top Oil and Gas Stock, but Shale Isn't the Reason

Hess has emerged as the best-performing U.S. oil company this year. The reasons have little to do with the American fracking boom. 

 
Alibaba Mines for Oscar Gold at China's Box Office

The Chinese e-commerce giant has turned several Academy Award winners including 'Green Book' into unlikely hits in China, where moviegoers' exposure to Hollywood fare has generally been limited to action films. 

 
Bayer to Sell Animal-Health Unit to Elanco for $7.6 Billion

Germany's Bayer is selling its animal-health business to an American rival for $7.6 billion, part of the drug and chemicals giant's plan to divest assets amid mounting legal liabilities from its Roundup herbicide. 

 
States to Move Forward With Antitrust Probe of Big Tech Firms

A group of state attorneys general is preparing to move forward with a joint antitrust investigation of big technology companies, according to people familiar with the situation, adding another layer of scrutiny to an industry already under a federal spotlight.

