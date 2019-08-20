Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/20/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires

Walmart is suing Tesla, alleging that some of the company's solar panels sparked roof fires at several of the retailer's locations, adding to the problems the electric car maker has had with its venture to power homes and stores. 

 
China Resists Charge by Twitter, Facebook of Disinformation Effort

China's government pushed back against moves by Twitter and Facebook to curb accounts the companies said were part of a state-sponsored disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters. 

 
BlackRock Unit Gets Approval to Take Russia-Linked Firm's Stake in Cybersecurity Company

A national-security panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. businesses approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock. 

 
Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's

Kohl's reported its third consecutive decline in quarterly sales, though it said business improved toward the end of the period and it maintained its guidance for the year. 

 
General Mills Names New CFO as It Continues to Reshape Its Portfolio

Food manufacturer General Mills Inc. promoted its controller to the role of chief financial officer as the company continues to expand its portfolio of products in response to changing consumer tastes. 

 
Madison Square Garden Shares Have Trouble Scoring

Shares of Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks basketball team, fell 9.3% in recent trading Tuesday, on track for the biggest single-day decline on record. 

 
American Dream Mall Developers Put Up Other Mega Malls as Collateral

Triple Five Group, which owns the Mall of America in Minnesota and West Edmonton Mall in Canada, has pledged nearly half of these properties as collateral for a $1.67 billion construction loan for the long-delayed project in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 
Crown Resorts Profit Declines as VIP Business Falls

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts said its net profit fell 28% in the year through June, reflecting a decline in its VIP business. 

 
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Annual Net Profit Falls, But Sales Rise

Australia-based Domino's Pizza Enterprises, which runs the brand in several international markets, said its annual net profit fell but sales increased, reflecting good performance in Japan and Europe. 

 
Mexico Prepares New Charges Against Former Pemex Boss

Mexican authorities are preparing to file more criminal charges against the former head of state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, expanding the anticorruption efforts launched by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC -1.71% 418.29 Delayed Quote.6.48%
CROWN RESORTS LTD 0.44% 11.42 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
FACEBOOK -1.27% 183.81 Delayed Quote.40.22%
GENERAL MILLS -1.65% 54.29 Delayed Quote.39.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 60.34 Delayed Quote.7.76%
TESLA INC. -0.43% 225.86 Delayed Quote.-32.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.10% 66.4593 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
WALMART INC. -1.55% 112.05 Delayed Quote.20.29%
WTI 0.30% 56.34 Delayed Quote.20.64%
