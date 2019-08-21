Royal Bank of Canada's Profit Increases

Royal Bank of Canada report that third-quarter profit grew as net interest income rose by almost 10%, but its credit-loss provision climbed 23%.

Lowe's Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

Lowe's said profit rose 10% in the fiscal second quarter, beating analysts' estimates, as the company recorded lower expenses.

Goldman Pursues Majority Stake in Its China Venture

Goldman Sachs has applied with Chinese regulators to take a majority stake in an investment-banking joint venture, the most recent move by a foreign company to tap the nation's vast financial sector.

Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires

Walmart is suing Tesla, alleging that some of the company's solar panels sparked roof fires at several of the retailer's locations, adding to the problems the electric car maker has had with its venture to power homes and stores.

China Resists Charge by Twitter, Facebook of Disinformation Effort

China's government pushed back against moves by Twitter and Facebook to curb accounts the companies said were part of a state-sponsored disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters.

Huawei Finance Chief Argues Canada Abused Her Rights

Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou argued in court documents that Canadian efforts to extradite her to the U.S. should be stayed because of misconduct by law enforcement.

BlackRock Unit Gets Approval to Take Russia-Linked Firm's Stake in Cybersecurity Company

A national-security panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. businesses approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock.

Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's

Kohl's reported its third consecutive decline in quarterly sales, though it said business improved toward the end of the period and it maintained its guidance for the year.

General Mills Names New CFO as It Continues to Reshape Its Portfolio

Food manufacturer General Mills Inc. promoted its controller to the role of chief financial officer as the company continues to expand its portfolio of products in response to changing consumer tastes.

Madison Square Garden Shares Have Trouble Scoring

Shares of Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks basketball team, fell 9.3% in recent trading Tuesday, on track for the biggest single-day decline on record.