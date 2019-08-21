Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Royal Bank of Canada's Profit Increases

Royal Bank of Canada report that third-quarter profit grew as net interest income rose by almost 10%, but its credit-loss provision climbed 23%. 

 
Lowe's Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

Lowe's said profit rose 10% in the fiscal second quarter, beating analysts' estimates, as the company recorded lower expenses. 

 
Goldman Pursues Majority Stake in Its China Venture

Goldman Sachs has applied with Chinese regulators to take a majority stake in an investment-banking joint venture, the most recent move by a foreign company to tap the nation's vast financial sector. 

 
Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires

Walmart is suing Tesla, alleging that some of the company's solar panels sparked roof fires at several of the retailer's locations, adding to the problems the electric car maker has had with its venture to power homes and stores. 

 
China Resists Charge by Twitter, Facebook of Disinformation Effort

China's government pushed back against moves by Twitter and Facebook to curb accounts the companies said were part of a state-sponsored disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters. 

 
Huawei Finance Chief Argues Canada Abused Her Rights

Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou argued in court documents that Canadian efforts to extradite her to the U.S. should be stayed because of misconduct by law enforcement. 

 
BlackRock Unit Gets Approval to Take Russia-Linked Firm's Stake in Cybersecurity Company

A national-security panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. businesses approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock. 

 
Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's

Kohl's reported its third consecutive decline in quarterly sales, though it said business improved toward the end of the period and it maintained its guidance for the year. 

 
General Mills Names New CFO as It Continues to Reshape Its Portfolio

Food manufacturer General Mills Inc. promoted its controller to the role of chief financial officer as the company continues to expand its portfolio of products in response to changing consumer tastes. 

 
Madison Square Garden Shares Have Trouble Scoring

Shares of Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks basketball team, fell 9.3% in recent trading Tuesday, on track for the biggest single-day decline on record.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC -1.71% 418.29 Delayed Quote.6.48%
FACEBOOK -1.27% 183.81 Delayed Quote.40.22%
GENERAL MILLS -1.65% 54.29 Delayed Quote.41.76%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -1.10% 199.98 Delayed Quote.19.71%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.11% 99.34 Delayed Quote.6.31%
TESLA INC. -0.43% 225.86 Delayed Quote.-32.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.73% 65.9547 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
WALMART INC. -1.55% 112.05 Delayed Quote.20.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aSPIRIT ENERGY : Remit Notification of Unplanned Outage
PU
07:17aTarget raises profit forecast as online sales power second-quarter beat
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:05aInfluencer Photographer Reveals Top 10 Spots for Instagram Photos in NYC
SE
07:01aSSE cuts tariffs for energy bills after regulator's order
RE
06:48aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 21 August 2019
PU
06:48aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Awards Contracts for Wells and Drilling Materials with Mult...
PU
06:48aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : Statement from the ONS on the reclassification of international migration statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
3HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group