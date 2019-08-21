Car Makers Follow Divergent Paths on Fuel-Efficiency Regulations

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff.

Target Extends Growth Streak With Strong Sales and Profit

Target's sales and profit rose in the second quarter, extending the retailer's growth streak as investments in its stores, merchandise and digital capabilities continue to pay off.

Court Documents Tie Huawei to Iran, Syria, Sudan, Describe New Banking Links

New details about the U.S. sanctions-busting case against Huawei Technologies emerged in court filings in Canada, including about the Chinese telecom giant's alleged dealings in Iran, Syria and Sudan.

Don't Bail on Brunswick

Brunswick is more seaworthy than it was in the past, and investors might want to step on board.

Goldman Pursues Majority Stake in Chinese Venture

Goldman Sachs has applied with Chinese regulators to take a majority stake in an investment-banking joint venture, the most recent move by a foreign company to tap the nation's vast financial sector.

Lowe's Reports Higher Profit, Beating Estimates

Lowe's reported higher earnings in its latest quarter that topped expectations, in a sign the home-improvement retailer's aggressive cost-cutting strategy could be paying off.

Royal Bank of Canada's Profit Increases

Royal Bank of Canada's profit increased in its fiscal third quarter as net interest income rose by almost 10%, but the bank's chief executive said the lender would conserve capital and avoid acquisitions due to global economic uncertainty.

Judge Agrees to Delay Former Alstom Executive's Bribery Trial

A federal judge granted former Alstom executive Lawrence Hoskins a brief reprieve from his upcoming trial, but rejected claims that his constitutional rights had been violated.

Time to Buy Back Bayer

Now is probably a good time for investors to buy back into Bayer after its ill-fated $63 billion acquisition of U.S. seed giant Monsanto.

China Threatens Sanctions Over Planned U.S. Sale of Jets to Taiwan

China said it would sanction any U.S. firm involved in a planned $8 billion sale of F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, in retaliation against what it describes as Washington's attempt to undermine Chinese national security.