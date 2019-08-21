Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Car Makers Follow Divergent Paths on Fuel-Efficiency Regulations

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff. 

 
Target Extends Growth Streak With Strong Sales and Profit

Target's sales and profit rose in the second quarter, extending the retailer's growth streak as investments in its stores, merchandise and digital capabilities continue to pay off. 

 
Court Documents Tie Huawei to Iran, Syria, Sudan, Describe New Banking Links

New details about the U.S. sanctions-busting case against Huawei Technologies emerged in court filings in Canada, including about the Chinese telecom giant's alleged dealings in Iran, Syria and Sudan. 

 
Don't Bail on Brunswick

Brunswick is more seaworthy than it was in the past, and investors might want to step on board. 

 
Goldman Pursues Majority Stake in Chinese Venture

Goldman Sachs has applied with Chinese regulators to take a majority stake in an investment-banking joint venture, the most recent move by a foreign company to tap the nation's vast financial sector. 

 
Lowe's Reports Higher Profit, Beating Estimates

Lowe's reported higher earnings in its latest quarter that topped expectations, in a sign the home-improvement retailer's aggressive cost-cutting strategy could be paying off. 

 
Royal Bank of Canada's Profit Increases

Royal Bank of Canada's profit increased in its fiscal third quarter as net interest income rose by almost 10%, but the bank's chief executive said the lender would conserve capital and avoid acquisitions due to global economic uncertainty. 

 
Judge Agrees to Delay Former Alstom Executive's Bribery Trial

A federal judge granted former Alstom executive Lawrence Hoskins a brief reprieve from his upcoming trial, but rejected claims that his constitutional rights had been violated. 

 
Time to Buy Back Bayer

Now is probably a good time for investors to buy back into Bayer after its ill-fated $63 billion acquisition of U.S. seed giant Monsanto. 

 
China Threatens Sanctions Over Planned U.S. Sale of Jets to Taiwan

China said it would sanction any U.S. firm involved in a planned $8 billion sale of F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, in retaliation against what it describes as Washington's attempt to undermine Chinese national security.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 2.39% 39.49 Real-time Quote.9.36%
BAYER AG 1.86% 67.23 Delayed Quote.8.98%
BOUYGUES 2.23% 33 Real-time Quote.3.00%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.55% 201.08 Delayed Quote.19.71%
VILMORIN & CIE -0.31% 49 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pGlobal stocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:33pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : FAILURE TO GRANT DEROGATION FOR ‘REDIGO DETER' ANOTHER BLOW FOR IRISH TILLAGE FARMERS
PU
01:32pGlobal stocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:30pStocks lead risk rally ahead of Fed minutes
RE
01:29pFitbit wins deal for 1 million new users in Singapore health plan
RE
01:23pCanada's Trans Mountain restarts construction on contentious pipeline expansion
RE
01:18pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President to brief Parliament on the economy and land reform
PU
01:17pIMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
RE
01:16pIMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
4HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
5EXCLUSIVE: Checks to be ordered after 2017 Airbus A380 engine explosion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group