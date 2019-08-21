Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/21/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Splunk to Buy Cloud-Monitoring Software Maker SignalFx for $1.05 Billion

Splunk reached a $1.05 billion deal to buy cloud-monitoring startup SignalFx, a deal that would strengthen the cybersecurity and data-analytics firm's offerings. 

 
Simply Good Foods to Buy Protein-Food Producer for $1 Billion

Simply Good Foods Co., the maker of Atkins-branded food products, is buying a privately held food company for $1 billion. 

 
Victoria's Secret Sales Fall 7%

L Brands Inc.'s revenue fell in its latest quarter as sales at the retailer's embattled flagship Victoria's Secret chain declined further. 

 
Sales, Profit Fall Again At Nordstrom

Seattle-based Nordstrom has now recorded three consecutive year-over-year declines in revenue. 

 
Amazon Seeks New Local Vendors in Israel as It Eyes Expansion

Amazon is looking for additional vendors in Israel to bolster its service in the country, a move that comes as the e-commerce company prepares to launch a local-language website to tap the fast-growing Middle East market. 

 
Hologic CIO Plans Standardization Drive

The new chief information officer of medical-technology company Hologic is working to standardize business practices and technologies that have been cobbled together during years of acquisitions. 

 
Aflac Shares Fall on Affiliation With Japan Post

Insurer Aflac shares slid on news reports that a scandal at Japan Post Holdings Co. included improper sales of Aflac products. 

 
Trump, California Showdown on Fuel-Economy Rules Divides Auto Makers

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff. 

 
Shell in Roughly $418 Million Deal for Australia's ERM Power

Royal Dutch Shell has secured a deal to buy one of Australia's biggest electricity providers as part of its efforts to expand its power business in the country. 

 
Don't Bail on Brunswick

Brunswick is more seaworthy than it was in the past, and investors might want to step on board.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC -5.55% 48.98 Delayed Quote.7.51%
ERM POWER LTD -0.58% 1.72 End-of-day quote.10.54%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.25% 3.9156 End-of-day quote.-4.62%
HOLOGIC 0.82% 50.36 Delayed Quote.22.53%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.41% 981 End-of-day quote.-21.58%
L BRANDS 2.06% 20.33 Delayed Quote.-20.80%
NORDSTROM 5.53% 26.54 Delayed Quote.-43.06%
POST HOLDINGS INC -0.54% 95.53 Delayed Quote.7.18%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.06% 25.37 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO 2.01% 27.35 Delayed Quote.44.71%
SPLUNK INC 1.37% 128.46 Delayed Quote.22.52%
