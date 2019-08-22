Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Splunk to Buy Cloud-Monitoring Software Maker SignalFx for $1.05 Billion

Splunk reached a $1.05 billion deal to buy cloud-monitoring startup SignalFx, a deal that would strengthen the cybersecurity and data-analytics firm's offerings. 

 
Simply Good Foods to Buy Protein-Food Producer for $1 Billion

Simply Good Foods Co., the maker of Atkins-branded food products, is buying a privately held food company for $1 billion. 

 
Alibaba Puts Hong Kong Listing on Hold as Protests Roil City

Alibaba has postponed plans for a multibillion-dollar share listing in Hong Kong, as protests now in their third month exact a deepening economic cost. 

 
Shell Secures Deal to Buy Australia's ERM Power

Royal Dutch Shell has secured a deal to buy one of Australia's biggest electricity providers ERM Power valuing its equity at about $418.4 million. 

 
Amazon Seeks New Local Vendors in Israel as It Eyes Expansion

Amazon is looking for additional vendors in Israel to bolster its service in the country, a move that comes as the e-commerce company prepares to launch a local-language website to tap the fast-growing Middle East market. 

 
Sales, Profit Fall Again At Nordstrom

Seattle-based Nordstrom has now recorded three consecutive year-over-year declines in revenue. 

 
Victoria's Secret Sales Fall 7%

L Brands Inc.'s revenue fell in its latest quarter as sales at the retailer's embattled flagship Victoria's Secret chain declined further. 

 
Hologic CIO Plans Standardization Drive

The new chief information officer of medical-technology company Hologic is working to standardize business practices and technologies that have been cobbled together during years of acquisitions. 

 
Aflac Shares Fall on Affiliation With Japan Post

Insurer Aflac shares slid on news reports that a scandal at Japan Post Holdings Co. included improper sales of Aflac products. 

 
Trump, California Showdown on Fuel-Economy Rules Divides Auto Makers

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC -5.55% 48.98 Delayed Quote.7.51%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.11% 175.24 Delayed Quote.27.85%
ERM POWER LTD 42.44% 2.45 End-of-day quote.9.90%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.12% 3.9107 End-of-day quote.-4.67%
HOLOGIC 0.82% 50.36 Delayed Quote.22.53%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.41% 981 End-of-day quote.-21.58%
L BRANDS 2.06% 20.33 Delayed Quote.-20.80%
NORDSTROM 5.53% 26.54 Delayed Quote.-46.04%
POST HOLDINGS INC -0.54% 95.53 Delayed Quote.7.18%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.93% 25.115 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO 2.01% 27.35 Delayed Quote.44.71%
SPLUNK INC 1.37% 128.46 Delayed Quote.22.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aChina says it hopes U.S. stops wrong tariff action, vows to retaliate
RE
03:24aBritain's Cuadrilla pauses gas fracking after earth tremor
RE
03:23aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Security chief hails new all-female recruits at ECA
PU
03:23aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Number of cattle and pigs slightly decreased compared to previous year
PU
03:18aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $60.66 a barrel Wednesday, 21 August 2019
PU
03:18aEuropean shares dip as Fed cools further easing hopes
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:03aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Drilling permit for well 32/4-2 in production licence 921
PU
03:03aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : The workplace equality challenge
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings soar
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong result following agreement with Bosch
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Eyeing Aviva's Asia Operations -Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group