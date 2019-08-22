Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/22/2019
Google Disables YouTube Channels It Linked to Hong Kong Influence Operation

Google pulled 210 YouTube channels from its platform, saying that they appeared to be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign in response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. 

 
FDA Focuses on Novartis Delay in Reporting Drug-Test Data Manipulation

Federal regulators examining test data manipulation for a gene-therapy drug made by Novartis AG are zeroing in on the company's two-month delay in launching a formal inquiry, according to documents and interviews. 

 
Boeing Shares Rise on Hopes for 737 MAX

Shares of Boeing ascended on a signal that the aerospace giant's troubled fleet of 737 MAX aircraft is moving toward a return to service. 

 
Salesforce Increases Full-Year Revenue Forecast

The business-software provider posted record results in the latest quarter, offering positive signs for enterprise-technology spending as some companies in recent weeks flashed warnings about client sentiment. 

 
Hasbro Picks Up Peppa Pig in $4 Billion Deal

Hasbro said it agreed to pay $4 billion in cash to acquire Entertainment One Ltd., which produces content for children and adults. 

 
HP CEO Dion Weisler Stepping Down

HP Chief Executive Dion Weisler is stepping down as the leader of one of the world's largest PC makers later this year for family health reasons. 

 
VMware to Buy Pivotal Software and Carbon Black

Software company VMware plans to buy Pivotal Software and cybersecurity provider Carbon Black, bolstering its push to allow customers to build, manage and secure applications across devices and cloud-computing environments. 

 
Gap Cites Challenging Environment as Sales, Profit Fall

Gap Inc. said sales and profit slipped in its latest quarter, as demand fell across its portfolio of stores. 

 
Intuit 4Q Loss Widens

The maker of financial management tools Turbo Tax, QuickBooks and Mint, reported a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $38 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier. 

 
Investors Jostle for Pre-IPO Stake in Impossible Foods

Investors are vying for a piece of plant-based alternative meats producer Impossible Foods before the startup goes public, anticipating that its debut will draw market interest similar to that of rival Beyond Meat.

ALPHABET -0.01% 1191.52 Delayed Quote.14.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 4.24% 354.41 Delayed Quote.9.89%
CARBON BLACK INC 7.69% 24.5 Delayed Quote.69.52%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 1.19% 443.4 Delayed Quote.24.34%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 138.525 End-of-day quote.-7.71%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 9.04 Delayed Quote.18.17%
GAP INC 4.66% 17.75 Delayed Quote.-31.09%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.40.74%
HP INC -0.16% 18.93 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
INTUIT -0.19% 275.71 Delayed Quote.40.06%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 105.075 End-of-day quote.-17.73%
NOVARTIS -0.90% 87.76 Delayed Quote.17.97%
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC 0.22% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
VMWARE, INC. 0.04% 148.15 Delayed Quote.8.04%
