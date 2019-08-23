Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/23/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Google Disables YouTube Channels It Linked to Hong Kong Influence Operation

Google pulled 210 YouTube channels from its platform, saying that they appeared to be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign in response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. 

 
CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy. 

 
FAA Seeks Pilots' Input to Establish New 737 MAX Procedures

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is asking pilots from airlines that fly the Boeing Co. 737 MAX to participate in simulator testing to help validate new procedures for the plane that was grounded in March following two crashes. 

 
FDA Focuses on Novartis Delay in Reporting Drug-Test Data Manipulation

Federal regulators examining test data manipulation for a gene-therapy drug made by Novartis AG are zeroing in on the company's two-month delay in launching a formal inquiry, according to documents and interviews. 

 
Hasbro Picks Up Peppa Pig in $4 Billion Deal

Hasbro said it agreed to pay $4 billion in cash to acquire Entertainment One Ltd., which produces content for children and adults. 

 
VMware to Buy Pivotal Software and Carbon Black

Software company VMware plans to buy Pivotal Software and cybersecurity provider Carbon Black, bolstering its push to allow customers to build, manage and secure applications across devices and cloud-computing environments. 

 
Salesforce Increases Full-Year Revenue Forecast

The business-software provider posted record results in the latest quarter, offering positive signs for enterprise-technology spending as some companies in recent weeks flashed warnings about client sentiment. 

 
Boeing Shares Rise on Hopes for 737 MAX

Shares of Boeing ascended on a signal that the aerospace giant's troubled fleet of 737 MAX aircraft is moving toward a return to service. 

 
HP CEO Dion Weisler Stepping Down

HP Chief Executive Dion Weisler is stepping down as the leader of one of the world's largest PC makers later this year for family health reasons. 

 
Japan Post Investigation Complicates Revenue Forecasting for Aflac CFO

An investigation into sales practices at one of Aflac's distribution partners in Japan is making it harder for the insurer's finance chief to forecast revenue.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFLAC 1.08% 49.51 Delayed Quote.8.67%
ALPHABET -0.01% 1191.52 Delayed Quote.14.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 4.24% 354.41 Delayed Quote.9.89%
CARBON BLACK INC 7.69% 24.5 Delayed Quote.82.56%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 29.50% 574.404 Delayed Quote.24.34%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 9.04 Delayed Quote.18.17%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.40.74%
HP INC -0.16% 18.93 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.53% 966 End-of-day quote.-22.78%
NOVARTIS -0.02% 87.64 Delayed Quote.18.13%
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC 0.22% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.87% 185.1 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
VMWARE, INC. 0.04% 148.15 Delayed Quote.8.04%
