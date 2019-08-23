Amazon Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India

Amazon has signed an agreement that would give it the option to take a significant stake in one of India's largest retailers.

Beyond Meat Investors Will Choke on Their Optimism

Investors in the maker of pea-based burgers will almost certainly be disappointed, due to absurd growth expectations that ignore the realities of an economic downturn.

UBS Faces Client Backlash Over Options Strategy

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit.

Amazon Has Ceded Control of Its Site. The Result: Thousands of Banned, Unsafe or Mislabeled Products

Just like other tech companies that have struggled to tackle misinformation on their platforms, Amazon has proven unable or unwilling to effectively police third-party sellers on its site. A Wall Street Journal investigation found 4,152 items declared unsafe by federal agencies, deceptively labeled or banned by federal regulators.

Huawei Launches AI Chip in Push to Unseat U.S. Makers

Huawei trumpeted its first high-end artificial-intelligence processor, the Chinese telecom giant's latest attempt to challenge Silicon Valley in advanced technology.

India's Oyo Buys Las Vegas Hooters Hotel

Oyo Hotels & Homes and its partner Highgate pay $135 million for the Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas as part of a global expansion.

Some Coca-Cola Stocks Fizz More Than Others

Coca-Cola is supposed to have the same flavor everywhere, but that's not the case for Coca-Cola stocks. Some of the soda giant's bottling partners offer fizzier growth than others.

CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy.

UK Regulator Considers Providing Cannabis-Based Drugs to Treat Epilepsy

A U.K. health watchdog said that it is in talks with GW Pharmaceuticals over recommending the company's cannabis-derived medicine for use by the country's National Health Service to treat epilepsy.

FAA Seeks Pilots' Input to Establish New 737 MAX Procedures

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is asking pilots from airlines that fly the Boeing Co. 737 MAX to participate in simulator testing to help validate new procedures for the plane that was grounded in March following two crashes.