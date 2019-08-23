Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Amazon Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India

Amazon has signed an agreement that would give it the option to take a significant stake in one of India's largest retailers. 

 
Beyond Meat Investors Will Choke on Their Optimism

Investors in the maker of pea-based burgers will almost certainly be disappointed, due to absurd growth expectations that ignore the realities of an economic downturn. 

 
UBS Faces Client Backlash Over Options Strategy

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit. 

 
Amazon Has Ceded Control of Its Site. The Result: Thousands of Banned, Unsafe or Mislabeled Products

Just like other tech companies that have struggled to tackle misinformation on their platforms, Amazon has proven unable or unwilling to effectively police third-party sellers on its site. A Wall Street Journal investigation found 4,152 items declared unsafe by federal agencies, deceptively labeled or banned by federal regulators. 

 
Huawei Launches AI Chip in Push to Unseat U.S. Makers

Huawei trumpeted its first high-end artificial-intelligence processor, the Chinese telecom giant's latest attempt to challenge Silicon Valley in advanced technology. 

 
India's Oyo Buys Las Vegas Hooters Hotel

Oyo Hotels & Homes and its partner Highgate pay $135 million for the Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas as part of a global expansion. 

 
Some Coca-Cola Stocks Fizz More Than Others

Coca-Cola is supposed to have the same flavor everywhere, but that's not the case for Coca-Cola stocks. Some of the soda giant's bottling partners offer fizzier growth than others. 

 
CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander U.K. to fix payment protection insurance breaches after they failed to properly inform thousands of customers that they had the policy. 

 
UK Regulator Considers Providing Cannabis-Based Drugs to Treat Epilepsy

A U.K. health watchdog said that it is in talks with GW Pharmaceuticals over recommending the company's cannabis-derived medicine for use by the country's National Health Service to treat epilepsy. 

 
FAA Seeks Pilots' Input to Establish New 737 MAX Procedures

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is asking pilots from airlines that fly the Boeing Co. 737 MAX to participate in simulator testing to help validate new procedures for the plane that was grounded in March following two crashes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AURORA CANNABIS INC -0.65% 7.66 Delayed Quote.13.72%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC 0.00% 0.89 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.31% 362.953 Delayed Quote.9.89%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC -0.78% 2.55 Delayed Quote.-60.73%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 0.69% 33.72 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
CRONOS GROUP INC -0.19% 15.57 Delayed Quote.8.00%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 138.525 End-of-day quote.-7.71%
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD -2.78% 3.155 Delayed Quote.31.71%
HEXO CORP 1.69% 5.4 Delayed Quote.12.74%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC -4.88% 0.39 Delayed Quote.-55.43%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 105.075 End-of-day quote.-17.73%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC -2.61% 6.3 Delayed Quote.34.50%
OYO CORPORATION 0.09% 1070 End-of-day quote.-2.73%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.11% 183.8 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC -2.00% 1.48 Delayed Quote.13.64%
TILRAY INC -0.56% 28.8867 Delayed Quote.-58.87%
UBS GROUP -0.67% 10.395 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Wellit UK Limited launches in Aberdeen
PU
11:27aQualcomm wins partial stay in antitrust ruling
RE
11:27aDAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE
11:22aWall St drops 1% after Trump's China salvo
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aTrump asks who is bigger enemy, Fed Chair Powell or China's Xi?
RE
11:07aFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
11:06aDollar falls as Fed's Powell leans dovish
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
5CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group