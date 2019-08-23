Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/23/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Appeals Court Freezes Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm

A federal appeals court halted for now a ruling that found Qualcomm committed an array of antitrust violations, a boost for the chip maker that allows it to maintain its business practices for the near future. 

 
Sinclair Eyes More Regional Sports Networks as Disney Deal Closes

Sinclair Broadcast Group's appetite for regional sports networks won't be satiated with its $9.6 billion purchase of Walt Disney's 21 channels. Chief Executive Chris Ripley said the company would be interested in acquiring more properties. 

 
VMware Goes Beyond Dell Family Matters

With its stock price being beaten down, software maker VMware will have to show it can juggle two complex acquisitions and while still managing some tricky Dell family relationships. 

 
La-Z-Boy Shares Aren't Taking a Break

In a stumbling stock market, La-Z-Boy shares are up 17% so far this year, outpacing the broader market as well as the broader retail segment. The latest boosts for the stock were some upbeat results, announced this week 

 
Google Curbs Political Debate by Employees

Google tightened its guidelines on how employees communicate about politics and topics not related to work, in a major shift for a company that has long prided itself on open debate. 

 
Amazon Deal Opens Door to Bigger Footprint in India

Amazon has signed an agreement that would give it the option to take a significant stake in one of India's largest retailers. 

 
Nebraska Court Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the state's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, but hurdles to the long-delayed project remain. 

 
Beyond Meat Investors Will Choke on Their Optimism

Investors in the maker of pea-based burgers will almost certainly be disappointed, due to absurd growth expectations that ignore the realities of an economic downturn. 

 
UBS Clients Lost Millions on Options Sold as Low Risk

A complex investment strategy pitched as low-risk by stockbrokers at UBS has triggered a backlash from clients of its securities unit. 

 
Facebook's Secondhand Shopping Problem

Facebook needs Marketplace to work, but it shouldn't be in a rush.

